The ballot in area elections is set after the Jan. 5 nomination deadline.
Michelle Quednow was appointed Tuesday, Jan. 5 by the Lake Mills City Council to fill the unexpired term of the District 2 council member representing Wards 2, 3, 6 and 7. The council opted to appoint the candidate instead of having them go through the election process of getting candidacy papers signed during the pandemic. The at-large seat held by Mike Foster is also up for election. Foster submitted his candidacy papers as did challenger Catherine Bishop. Terms are three years.
The Lake Mills Area School District has two seats up for election currently held by Dave Roedl and Andrew Palmer. Three people have submitted candidacy papers: Palmer, Ken Eimers and Brianna Behselich. Dave Roedl is not seeking re-election to the school board. All terms are three years.
In the Town of Lake Mills two supervisor and one chairperson seat are up for election. David Schroeder, Supervisor I filed candidacy papers, as did James Heinz, Supervisor II; Robin Untz, clerk and Sharon Guenterberg, treasurer. All are incumbents.
Current town chairperson Hope Oostdik said in December she would not run for re-election. No candidates submitted paperwork for the chairperson position. Oostdik was first elected to the board in April 2011.
If someone files as an official write-in candidate they will most likely win the position, said Untz.
“If no one files as a write-in candidate whoever gets the most write-ins of unregistered written in candidates wins,” she said. “If no one is written in or whomever is refuses the position then the remaining board members appoint someone and in the meantime Supervisor I runs meetings.”
Terms to the town board are two years.
The Town of Aztalan has a number of incumbents who will be seeking re-election. They are Chairman Scott Masche, supervisors Michael Burow and Larry Christianson, Clerk Megan Dunneisen and Treasurer Karen Mundt.
The town has had Jeremy Chwala and Brandon Rue turn in nomination papers to run for town chairman, and Dawn Miller to run for town supervisor.
This means three people will be running for the chairman’s position and there will be a primary in February.
The election will be held April 6.
