The competition between brothers can be like no other, but it’s a family effort that keeps the Scheel brothers heading toward victory lane. This year has brought new conquests for the brothers from Lake Mills, not only finishing first and second in the 50-lap main event of the night at Jefferson Speedway, but also finishing the season’s points battle as the champion and runner up.
The brothers push each other to be better, week in and week out. They’ve been racing in the same division since 2012 and throughout the years have continued to grow and get better.
“The reason I am so passionate about racing is because through every step of the way it has revolved around our family,” said Shaun Scheel. “My dad and I first started this team back in 2004 and we have done everything together since then. Every decision we make we make it together.”
Shaun says his mom has been to all their races and records them all.
“Anyone who knows my mom knows just how busy she is but no matter what, she always makes time to come watch her boys. I met my wife through racing, and she is in the pits every week, helping me out.”
Preparing for the season starts by rebuilding the cars, tearing them down, cleaning them up, rebuilding engines and doing body work.
“During the winter months I'm typically in the shop a couple nights during the week and then spend more time in the shop on Saturdays. Once the season begins to get closer and once the season starts, I'm in the shop every night.” Shaun said.
Stephen says he spends many hours in the shop prepping his car.
“Routine maintenance is the main thing, checking the car over and fixing anything that wasn't right the week before or that got wrecked. Scales every week, go over brakes and other things that tend to wear out.”
Shaun’s wife Crystal says the labor they put into their cars is incredible.
“The work put into these cars each week is crazy, especially when running more than one track a week, which happens on a weekly basis in the summer, but they love it and it makes it all worth it standing in victory lane at the end of the night,” she said.
For Stephen the driver’s seat of his car is a place to feel free and he’s grateful for the extra time he gets to spend with family.
“It's a family team we have. You get to see them almost every day and when you're older that's usually not the case. My dad is a big part of it along with my brother Jeff starting to help me out last year. But also, for the reason that in my car is the only place I can sit and feel free from life problems. It's the adrenaline rush you feel that most people don't get to experience.”
The brothers were recognized at the race banquet this year by Terry Tucker, owner/operator of Jefferson Speedway, for the great season of racing and the show they put on for the fans last year.
Besides the race cars both brothers juggle full time jobs and their families. Shaun has three children Taylor, Moxon and Paxton, who arrived at the end of 2020 race season. Stephen has one daughter Ella.
Though their hobby takes time away from their children, their kids love it too.
“Our daughter told Shaun one night before he raced that she wanted to watch the fireworks from victory lane, it was the July 4th race, and sure enough he went out and won the feature that night and she was ecstatic when she got to go down with her brother and watch them,” Crystal said.
She also said Stephen's daughter Ella is the first to grab his trophy and be so proud of her dad when he wins as well.
“I guess you could say that family is a big part of our team,” she said.
The Scheel’s, their father LeRoy Scheel, owner and crew chief, to both cars has been in the sport for many years. Shaun's wife Crystal is his weekly spotter and also grew up with her family in racing as well.
“For every race I have her on the radio talking to me, we've also racked up three championships since then. We now have three wonderful children and they are at every race cheering daddy on and I'm sure one day they will be racing themselves,” Shaun said.
The first race at Jefferson Speedway for the season has been pushed back to May 8 due to track construction. Both brothers will race that day. Shaun’s first race of the season will be May 2 at Madison International Speedway in his debut in his Super Late Model.
