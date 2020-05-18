All lanes of I-94 near Lake Mills will be closed and detoured from 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 19 to 6 a.m. Wednesday, May 20. Crews will remove the County Q bridge over the Interstate, east of the State Road 89 interchange (Exit 259). The signed detour route will follow State Highway 26 in Johnson Creek, US 18 and WIS 73 through Deerfield.
Starting May 18, County Road Q over I-94 is closed until September 2020. The signed detour will use County B, County V and County A.
Motorists are advised to plan ahead and use alternate routes. Travel information on Wisconsin highways can be found at 511wi.gov. Alerts and updates provided via this site are not intended for use while driving. When driving, your focus should always be on the road.
The closure and work operations are weather dependent and subject to change.
