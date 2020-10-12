Dear Editor,

Building relationships. That’s what teachers are about. Melissa Winker wants to build relationships, not only in the 38th Assembly district, but with colleagues at the Capital and beyond.

Right now, relationships are suffering. Personal identity is tied to a political party: this is not the way Melissa Winker envisions the state of Wisconsin. She will represent everyone, and work hard for everyone. She believes in the “everyone does better when everyone does better” motto.

She has been actively meeting people and listening to their concerns, and that is relationship building! It is time to elect a candidate who we can trust to work for and represent the district. That candidate is Melissa Winker. I encourage you to view her platform (https://www.winkerforwisconsin.com/platform) and vote Winker for Wisconsin!

Leann Schwandt Lehner

Lake Mills

