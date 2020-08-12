Advance reservations no longer needed for zoo

Beginning Thursday, August 13, advance, online reservations will no longer be required to visit the Zoo. During Phase 1 and part of Phase 2, guests were required to make online, timed reservations prior to their visit.
In continuing to adhere to limited daily attendance capacity, some special events, such as Family Free Days, will require visitors to make online reservations.
The Milwaukee County Zoo is currently in Phase 2 of its reopening, with outdoor habitats open, along with some animal buildings and concessions and merchandise outlets with 50 percent capacity for visitors and Zoo Pass holders.
Physical distancing and face masks for mitigating the spread of COVID-19 will remain in place to align with federal and state guidance.
The following animal buildings are currently open, with 50-percent capacity:
-Apes of Africa
-Aquatic & Reptile Center
-Herb & Nada Mahler Family Aviary
-Dairy Barn in the Northwestern Mutual Family Farm
-Elephant Care Center / Conservation Outpost
These buildings allow for one-way visitor traffic and feature designated entrance and exit doors. Staff monitor the number of visitors in the buildings at any one time, to ensure physical distancing can be followed. Buildings are equipped with hand sanitizer stations.
Merchandise outlets currently open:
-Gift Shop: with limited capacity
-Lakeview Cart
-Dino Store at the “Dinosaurs Unearthed” exhibit
In addition to the Train, Carousel and Sky Glider, the Playground in the Family Farm is open; with hand sanitizer stations available.
Visual signage and staff members are reminding visitors to maintain a 6-foot physical distance along all pathways, in animal buildings and in ride queue lines, boarding and seating.
Admission Fees and Hours:
-Regular Zoo admission rates apply
-Visit www.milwaukeezoo.org / Hours and Fees section
-Overall Zoo attendance will be monitored daily for safety, and to adhere to physical distancing
-Daily Zoo hours are 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
-Admission gates will close at 2 p.m.
Zoo Guidelines:
-All visitors are required to wear masks. When arriving, visitors and their party will be asked if everyone has a mask. A limited quantity of masks is available for purchase at the Gift Shop just past the U.S. Bank Gathering Place.
-Visitors will not have access to high-touch areas of the Zoo: Goat Yard, Sky Adventure Zip Line/Ropes Courses, Pony Rides, and areas where larger numbers of visitors could congregate: Giraffe Feedings, Animal in Action Talks and Animal Feedings
-A limited number of restrooms will be open; with doors permanently propped open
-Water fountains will be closed; the water bottle refill station in the Gathering Place will be open
-Concessions will be available, with limited menu items, at: West End Snacks, Coffee Shop, The Coop Food Truck, Wild Burger, Leini Lodge, The Bear Garden and Dairy Express; visitors can bring in food and non-alcoholic beverages. No glass bottles.
-Visitors can bring in strollers, wheelchairs and electric scooters
What the Zoo is Doing to Keep Visitors Safe:
-A single point of entry will be designated through which all visitors are admitted
-Hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout the Zoo, including entry and exit areas, the open animal buildings, playgrounds, restrooms and concession kiosks
-We are enhancing our already-stringent cleaning protocols, and continuously cleaning and sanitizing all high-touch surfaces like ride seats and armrests, tables, chairs, railings and more
-Because the Zoo is opened limited hours, this allows for extensive commercial-grade pressure washers to clean larger surface areas with a disinfectant additive
-Zoo visitors (ages 3+) will be required to wear masks. Masks can be purchased through the Zoo’s online Gift Shop at www.milwaukeezoo.org or at the Zoo’s Gift Shop
-All Zoo staff members working directly with the public will be required to wear masks
The Zoo is dedicated to the well-being and safety of its patrons, staff and animals, and will continue to follow the required guidelines related to COVID-19. Changes to Zoo operations and protocols may occur at any time.
Before visiting, check the Zoo’s website at www.milwaukeezoo.org for a detailed list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) related to the phases of reopening.
For further questions, please contact the Zoo’s Marketing and Communications Department at 414.256.5466.
