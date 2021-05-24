The Lake Mills Farmers Market has started a new season and for the first time will be offering theme days on the last Wednesday of the month.
This week the theme will be “garden” with demonstrations available.
June 30 “patriotic day” with members of the Lake Mills police and fire departments; July 28 is “beach day” with the fire department and recreation department; Aug. 25 “salsa and spice day” with salsa contest; Sept. 29 “Harvest Moon Celebration” with Harvest Crops; Oct. 13 “Farmers’ Appreciation Day” and Oct. 27 “Halloween Party” with Witches Night Out.
The Farmers Market is every Wednesday at Commons Park through October.