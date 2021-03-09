After serving the citizens of Lake Mills for the past 40 years Firefighter Jimie Yahn has turned in his pager.
Firefighter Yahn joined the City of Lake Mills Fire Department on March 1, 1981 and retired this Tuesday, March 2, 2021. During his tenure he served as a firefighter, fire officer and driver operator.
Yahn was a dedicated and appreciated member, liked, and respected by his peers. His sacrifice and commitment to the department is greatly appreciated. He will be missed by all, the department said in a Facebook post.
If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter and looking to give back to the community? They should stop at the Lake Mills Fire Department or call 920-648-5117 for more information. Regular business hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
