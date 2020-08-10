Dear Editor,
Listening to politicians in general, it's difficult not to be skeptical of unsupported statistical "evidence" put forward by an elected official. Two days after Governor Ever's released a statewide mask mandate Barbra Dittrich (38th District Rep) said she had over 800 contacts (e-mails and phone calls) overwhelmingly opposed to the mask mandate. 800 sounded like a lot and since she did not address that, I checked with four other State Assembly offices. I was told that while nothing is out of the question, 100 replies is normally a lot.
I understand that people opposed to an issue are more likely to call and that she is in a Republican gerrymandered district. Maybe part of the numbers were a petition. She didn't say. Maybe she means 800 contacts since the start of COVID, she didn't say and that would still be a lot. Some people email all 99 state representatives, she didn't mention that. Her inference was that within a couple days 800 constituents contacted her overwhelmingly supporting her opinion.
Over 80% of Americans have no problem wearing a mask. Thirty-two states require masks and 11 of them have shut down again. That would really get her a response! Similarly, Dittrich claimed her district wanted nothing to do with any gun legislation while over 80% of Americans were in favor. Are her constituents a complete social anomaly from the national consensus? I'm not! Whatever the circumstance, she does not veer an inch off the Republican rails. I am tired of paying taxes, faithfully voting, staying involved in my community and getting garbage in return!
I can appreciate the concerns of Dittrich and all the local residents who like Dr. Fauci have 60 years of schooling, research, experience and expertise in the field of infectious disease control. Some of these residents may have come to different conclusions. Seriously, if we want to stop the carnage and return to any kind of normal, we need to listen to reason and follow the advice of experts, not Barbra Dittrich.
Lisa Miller
Oconomowoc
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.