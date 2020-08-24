CAMBRIDGE — Twin 35-lap Late Model features highlighted a full program of racing at Wisconsin’s Action Track on Saturday evening presented by Pal’s Car Club. When the dust settled, Cambridge pilot Dale Nottestad stood tall as the overall winner of the Jonathan Robert Memorial Late Model title. After winning the first of dual features, Nottestad added a sixth place finish in the second event to pick up the overall victory.
LATE MODEL
Paul Kisow and Kyle Smith led the first feature race to green with Smith taking the early lead on lap one. Kisow slipped back to second with Seth Reamer in third and Nottestad already up to fourth. Nottestad moved around Reamer on lap seven and began to close in on Kisow. On lap 14, Nottestad drove under Kisow entering turn one, claiming the second spot a lap later. Nottestad began to reel in Smith, peeking under the leader on lap 21. Nottestad drew even with Smith on lap 22, moving into sole possession of the top spot on lap 23. From there, Nottestad cruised to the checkers to claim the win. Smith settled for second with Kisow, Max Kahler and Riley Stenjem rounding out the top five.
The second 35-lapper began with Michael Grueneberg and Jason Erickson battling for control of the top spot. Grueneberg held the advantage on lap one, eventually moving into the lead alone on lap four. Shaun Scheel moved up alongside Erickson for second, taking over the position on lap eight. Jacob Nottestad followed into third as the leaders lined up single file and began to pull away from the pack. Nottestad made a late race charge to net the second position from Scheel, but Grueneberg sailed to the feature win, leading every lap. Nottestad was second followed by Shaun Scheel, Riley Stenjem and Stephen Scheel.
SPORTSMAN
Bobby Selsing Jr. of Fort Atkinson moved to the lead on lap 27 of the 30-lap Sportsman feature event and went on to capture the checkered flag.
Dan Silberhorn and Collin Tomlinson paced the field to green with Tomlinson grabbing the initial lead on lap one. Silberhorn battled back alongside Tomlinson on lap two as they fought for control of the top spot. Silberhorn claimed the position as Tomlinson began to get shuffled out of the mix. Cody Houseweart moved up to second with Josh Madell right behind him in third. Madell made the pass for second on lap 11, bringing Selsing along for third. Just as Madell began to make his move on the leader, Silberhorn, the caution waved on lap 15.
Silberhorn and Madell led the field back to green with Madell taking advantage to move to the point. Selsing followed into second and began to apply pressure to the new leader. On lap 22, Selsing began to work the low side of Madell, allowing Jason Thoma to close in on the duo. Selsing drew even and began inching forward while Thoma watched closely from third. Selsing cleared for the lead with three laps to go with Jason Thoma filling to spot under Madell for second. Selsing held off Thoma in the closing laps to capture the win with Thoma coming home second and Madell in third. Mark Deporter and Tytus Helgestad rounded out the top five.
HOBBY STOCK
Chester Williams of Waukesha picked up the win in the 25-lap Hobby Stock main event.
Robbie Rucks and Jon Benninger kicked off the action battling for the lead. Rucks cleared for the lead on lap two with Williams now up alongside Benninger for second. Williams moved into the runner up spot on lap four. Lucas Buckingham followed into third and immediately began to challenge Williams for second. The caution waved on lap ten, pitting Rucks and Buckingham on the front row for the restart. Buckingham moved out front with Williams trying to follow past Rucks. Williams cleared for second as he began to size up the new leader.
A caution on lap 24 set up a green/white/checkered situation to close out the feature event. Buckingham and Williams led the pack back to green as they battled door to door for control. They raced side by side under the white flag to begin the final circuit. As they exited turn four coming to the checkers, Buckingham got loose and spun, handing the lead to Williams. Williams carried the lead to the checkers to secure the win with Brandon Riedner in second. Kolton Guralski finished third followed by Chris Flairty and Jared Vike.
BANDIT
Fort Atkinson’s Chris Gottschalk claimed the 20-lap Bandit feature event.
Jonathan Pettit led lap one with Ryan Oetzel up to challenge on lap four. Oetzel moved into the lead with Kyle Riedner following into second. A caution on lap ten slowed the pace with Oetzel still showing the way out front. Oetzel reclaimed the lead on the restart with Gottschalk moving ahead of Riedner for second. Gottschalk continued forward, drawing even with Oetzel on lap 13.
A lap later, Gottschalk was alone in front as he charged to the checkers for the win. Oetzel was second followed by Nick Newton. Pettit and Riedner.
ROAD WARRIOR
Watertown’s Bill Reynolds dominated the 12-lap Road Warrior feature to pick up the win. Reynolds stole the lead from Aaron Genske on lap two, bringing AJ Accardi along for second. Bill Sweeney moved into third on lap seven with Reynolds and Accardi already well out front. Reynolds cruised to the checkers for the win with AJ Accardi still in pursuit.
Sweeney was third with Matthew Thoma and Jim Ronspiez completing the top five.
BANDOLERO
Laney Osborne of Janesville completed the clean sweep on the evening, winning the 20-lap Bandolero feature as well as her heat race and claiming quick time through qualifying. Riley Smith led early from the pole. Tucker Bodendorfer moved up to second just before the first of two cautions waved on lap eight. Smith and Bodendorfer led the field back to green. As they raced out of turn four, Smith spun forced the second caution period.
Bodendorfer and Cohen Henze paced the pack back to green. Bodendorfer moved to the lead with Anna Price and Osborne following into second and third. Osborne drove to the highside of Price to take second and continue forward alongside Bodendorfer. Osborne cleared for the lead on lap 12 and drove away to claim the checkers. Jevin Guralski made a late race charge up to second with Tucker Bodendorfer in third. Anna Price was fourth followed by Henze in fifth.
UP NEXT
Next Saturday, Aug. 29, is a full program of racing with time trials at 5pm and racing at 7pm. Jefferson Speedway is Jefferson Speedway is located halfway between Jefferson and Cambridge on Hwy 18. Please visit jeffersonspeedway.com for more information.
