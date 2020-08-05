In response to the racial disparities, Facebook arguments and unkindness in Lake Mills since the end of May the Lake Mills City Council heard from the Lake Mills police chief who discussed the events that led to these issues at a meeting Tuesday, Aug. 4.
“Racial issues are of concern in our community and change occurs most effectively when those in leadership positions are willing to engage, listen and advocate for positive change,” said Lake Mills Police Chief Mick Selck.
Selck discussed the events that took place around the country, in Wisconsin and even in Lake Mills after the murder of George Floyd, May 25, by a Minneapolis police officer.
“The world was outraged, including police officers,” he said. “Protest began around the country and then world and the majority of the protestors were peaceful, however extremists and thugs among those lawfully gathered instigated the police into action and then looted and burned indiscriminately, even Black owned businesses.”
Millions of dollars in damage was done and protests continue today. Some cities have voted to defund police departments and others have removed them from schools.
“I’ve met with our superintendent and our school related programs will continue as usual,” he said.
He discussed the recently formed Coalition for Racial Justice Facebook page created by Lake Mills residents and the Black Lives Matter protest organized by Lake Mills High School student Gracelyn Smith.
“Prior to that event people in our community became concerned about what a Black Lives Matter protest means for our community,” he said. “I went store to store downtown and told owners I believed it would be a peaceful event.”
He said the department had heard it was possible people from other towns and groups would be at the event.
“I had concerns about outside agitators and instigators. We received a message the rally showed up on an Antifa Facebook page. Preparations were made with a variety of scenarios in mind and as always we hoped for the best and prepared for the worst.”
About 200 people attended the event, and it was a peaceful sharing of ideas. Selck discussed equity in policing.
“I’ve spoken with people of color in our community and my impression is Lake Mills is a great place to live and work, but it’s not perfect. Using race as a bullying mechanism in schools appears to be the primary area of concern.”
Through all of this Lake Mills police officers still had a job to do. Officers have been flipped off and there were issues with a few groups at Sandy Beach. Selck said this is not normal behavior officers encounter.
He has had discussions with community members about the Confederate flag that has been seen around town and a high school student that was flying it has since taken it down. To the kids the Confederate flag was more about being country and a rebel and not a race issue, he said.
“I think it is short sided to judge these kids, however many see the flag as racism and the kids were quickly labeled as racists on Facebook by adults.”
The two biggest problems the community faces in Lake Mills, Selck said was the quickness to judge and the labeling.
On July 2 and 3, the 50 Miles More group came through Lake Mills. For police officers the interaction with the group was both positive and negative. The group spent time in Commons Park. After about an hour at the park protestors walked into the streets near Lewis Station Winery, by El Mariachi, then on to the Mobil station where they destroyed a “We back the badge” sign. The protestors marched to city hall, tried to open the doors, and pounded on windows.
The group gathered back in the park on July 3. An officer saw one truck with a Confederate flag drive around the park. Officer Adams was parked in front of the Bank of Lake Mills, where he caught footage of a protestor from Madison pulling out and hitting a passing car, on his dash camera.
The white woman who was struck pulled over by the park. Protestors surrounded the woman’s car and appeared to be threatening and taking photos and video.
“The white woman involved in the crash said she felt intimidated.”
Shortly after the interaction the Madison woman posted a video on Facebook saying she had been hit by a “racist white woman.” She also claimed the KKK was in town and the police wouldn’t allow her medical treatment.
“All of these claims were untrue.”
The walkers left town the same day.
A Facebook firestorm ensued, and degrading Facebook messages were posted from people all over town about people and police officers in town.
“In an effort to calm the situation I contacted Sarah Weihert of the Lake Mills Leader and we created a press release that was issued.”
He mentioned the Facebook post by a school board member, that caused her censure last week, by the school board.
“The statement was not taken well.”
The Leader viewed the police dash camera video of the car accident. The Madison woman was cited for failure to yield to the right of way and warned for no insurance, illegal parking and expired registration.
“She was treated just as someone from the Farmer’s Market or some other less dramatic scenario would have been.”
Selck spoke about unification of the community at a school board meeting July 13 and on July 27 the school board member was censured, and discussion of a recall is ongoing.
“It’s truly disappointing what this false narrative of (the Madison woman) did to our community. She was not a part of the group passing through and her actions tainted the entire event.”
He says he is hopeful people have learned from the situation and not to not post anything they don’t want everyone to see.
In addition to these events in the last several weeks someone has vandalized Black Lives Matter signs around town.
“Without that squad camera, I don’t know where we would be,” Selck said regarding the car accident.
Since this all started the Lake Mills Police Department has continued to work on training for officers and Selck continues to reach out to groups on all sides of the issues.
“Talk is great, education is great, but meaningful action is what lasts,” Selck said.
Council members thanked the chief for the presentation.
Foster asked about the school resource officers and if anything is changing.
“We will move forward in the school year as long as COVID doesn’t shut it down,” Selck said.
Foster said the city has learned a lot from the events.
“We have to treat everyone with respect and not jump to conclusions. I think that’s what’s got a lot of folks on the wrong side of things,” he said. “Take a step back. Look at the situation and make a good decision based on the facts. I think our community is in good hands with the people we have policing it right now.”
In other business the council:
— Approved the expansion of the liquor license for the premises at The Hub, 128 E. Madison St. The Hub is adding a patio to their backyard with a fence, natural barriers and signage.
— Approved dissolving the termination of the length of service awards program for the Lake Mills Fire Department.
Chief Todd Yandre plans to put together a different rewards program for members.
“The cost is prohibitive,” said Elizabeth Milbrath, treasurer, finance director. “It’s only 59% funded right now.”
She said the program is not providing the incentive it was designed to do. It was created to encourage recruitment and retention.
“The fire chief feels there are other things that can be done with the funds for the members,” she said.
Current members will be paid out and there will still be a life insurance policy for members.
— Approved the zoning amendment for Topel’s Towing and Repair.
— Heard from Jennifer Ebert of 977 Pinnacle Dr. who discussed golf cart issues happening adjacent to their property.
“It has really taken a mental toll on us,” she said. “We really need some type of resolution to this.”
Ebert said, carts are running down the sidewalk and ripping up the yard. They’ve also had issues with golfers being obscene and using foul language directed at them while they are in their yard.
“We are on our property and people are taunting us.”
“What is currently happening is not authorized by this city council,” their lawyer said.
“You have not given us any chance to make any headway in this,” said Mike Foster, council president. “The only reason the city is involved in this is because it crosses the road. The city owns the tree lawn, the city owns your apron, the city owns your sidewalk. We are here to work with you, with the golf course and all the homeowners, bicyclists and walkers out there.”
The solution in place now is temporary, Foster said.
