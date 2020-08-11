If the fall sports season goes on Lake Mills will have at least two conference teams to play being Lakeside Lutheran and Luther Prep.
“Right now, there are a few schools who are solidly in favor of playing this fall unless the WIAA comes out saying it’s not possible,” said Stephen Considine. “We feel we can play safely.”
He said Poynette also thought they could go ahead with most of their sports. Lodi is starting virtually, so they may not be able to have fall sports.
“Our conference state that as long as four teams in the conference are able to compete a conference champion can be had,” Considine said. “In most of the sports the consensus is there will be at least four teams that will be playing.”
The Capital Conference is taking proactive steps to help slow exposure including scheduling home and away games with the same school for the same week.
“We are scheduling the same team back to back every Tuesday, Thursday,” he said. “The thought is if there was a positive exposure somewhere in there at least it would only impact two teams.”
Considine said they think they can get three conference games scheduled for football and they’ve had several other conferences from around the area reach out to them for possible games.
The district had a month of student contact days on campus beginning July 1.
“When August started we stopped our contact days, but we continued with open gyms for our fall athletics and we’ve also been running 125 student athletes through our fitness center.”
They only have 12 students in the center at a time and the students are using masks while indoors.
“They’ve been taking it very seriously,” he said.
Cross country and tennis are slated to start practicing Aug. 17, but there is a WIAA Board of Control meeting on Friday that could change things. Volleyball, football and soccer will start Sept. 7.
“That’s Labor Day and they will have to start practice that day if they want to start at the first possible day for games.”
Considine said they are confident they will be able to fill out a schedule.
