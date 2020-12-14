Dear Editor,
I think most of us can agree--we’re definitely looking forward to a new year. As we move forward, please carve out time to provide input on important plans which will help shape our lives in Jefferson County.
Here is the link to the most up-to-date Jefferson County Comprehensive Plan and County Agriculture Preservation and Land Use Plan:
The updated draft plans are, admittedly, long (not a quick read, but well worth it). Their potential impacts on quality of life in our communities over the next 10 to 20 years is strong.
What would you like to see added to these drafts? What do you feel needs to be changed or strengthened in these plans? Now is the time to speak up and let your elected officials and County staff know. These are your (our) tax dollars at work.
On Wednesday, Dec. 30, the County Executive Committee and the County Planning and Zoning Committees are hosting a joint meeting to discuss the draft plans and take possible action. This meeting is open to the public and time will be allocated for public comment. (Watch for the agenda and Zoom sign up details for within the next two weeks, on the County website. https://www.jeffersoncountywi.gov/government/jefferson_county_board/agendas_and_minutes.php)
Can’t make it to the Dec. 30 meeting, virtually or in person? Please send your written comments to County Clerk, Audrey McGraw at audreym@jeffersoncountywi.gov as soon as comfortably possible; include your postal mailing address and request she share your comments with the committees and the County Board.
As your Jefferson County Board (District 13 Lake Mills) representative, I very much value and appreciate your participation in this important process.
Anita Martin
Lake Mills
