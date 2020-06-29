6/18/20

Operating motor vehicle while intoxicated, 1st w/children under 16, prohibited alcohol concentration, citation: fail to stop at stop sign V/A

Found property-wallet Mill Pond

911 hang up E. Tyranena Park Road

911 hang up N. Main Street

Written warning - speed E. Lake Street & CP Avenue

Citation - speed Mulberry Street & Prairie Avenue

Written warning: expired registration Main Street/Oak Street

911 hang up E Madison Street

Written warning speeding E. Lake Street/CP Avenue

Accident N. Main/Tyranena Park Road

Written warning fail display license plate, Truman narcotics S. Main Street/E. Lake Street

Citation: possession of THC, operating without valid license W. Lake Street/Church Street

6/19/20

Theft Crestview Drive

Accident - property damage Hwy V & A

911 hang up Woodland Drive

Written warning: speeding N. Main Street/Prospect Street

Written warning speeding N. Main Street/Elm Street

Citation: operating after suspension (4th), resist/obstruct, written warning: defective high mounted brake lamp, fail to obey traffic sign S. Main Street/Caitlin Drive

Written warning: expired registration 89/Cty V

Written warning: exhaust, citation: underage alcohol X4 S. Main Street/Caitlin Drive

6/20/20

911 hang up Sandy Beach Road

911 hang Up S. Oak Street

Found property College Street

Written warning: Tint 89/Cty V

EMS assist Reed Street

Alarm St. Paul’s

Written warning: defective registration lamp S. Main Street/ Veterans Lane

6/21/20

Mutual Aid-Dodge County S. Oakbrook Drive

Parking citation Sandy Beach x4

Accident - personal injury Sandy Beach Road

Found property CTHV/89

Citation: operate without valid license, written warning: illegible plates Madison Street/Main Street

Written warning: defective headlamp, citation possession of THC Cty V/Maple Court

6/22/20

DA-DC 677 E. Lake Street #26

Vehicle lock out 230 Woodland Court

Assist LMFD Sandy Beach

Alarm St. Paul’s

Check welfare, citation: disorderly conduct W. Madison Street

Accident property damage, citation inattentive driving, possession of paraphernalia Mulberry Street

Written warning no headlights W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

6/23/20

Parking Citation S. Main Street

Assist LMFD E. Tyranena Park Road

Found Property S. Main Street

6/24/20

15 day-suspended registration, no proof of insurance V/89

Identity theft Highland Road

Assist LMFD E. Lake Street

Written warning-defective tail light E. Tyranena Park Road/Owen Street

Written warning defective headlight E. Tyranena Park Road/Topeka Drive

Written warning expired registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Written warning speeding N. Main Street/Oak Street

