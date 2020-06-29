6/18/20
Operating motor vehicle while intoxicated, 1st w/children under 16, prohibited alcohol concentration, citation: fail to stop at stop sign V/A
Found property-wallet Mill Pond
911 hang up E. Tyranena Park Road
911 hang up N. Main Street
Written warning - speed E. Lake Street & CP Avenue
Citation - speed Mulberry Street & Prairie Avenue
Written warning: expired registration Main Street/Oak Street
911 hang up E Madison Street
Written warning speeding E. Lake Street/CP Avenue
Accident N. Main/Tyranena Park Road
Written warning fail display license plate, Truman narcotics S. Main Street/E. Lake Street
Citation: possession of THC, operating without valid license W. Lake Street/Church Street
6/19/20
Theft Crestview Drive
Accident - property damage Hwy V & A
911 hang up Woodland Drive
Written warning: speeding N. Main Street/Prospect Street
Written warning speeding N. Main Street/Elm Street
Citation: operating after suspension (4th), resist/obstruct, written warning: defective high mounted brake lamp, fail to obey traffic sign S. Main Street/Caitlin Drive
Written warning: expired registration 89/Cty V
Written warning: exhaust, citation: underage alcohol X4 S. Main Street/Caitlin Drive
6/20/20
911 hang up Sandy Beach Road
911 hang Up S. Oak Street
Found property College Street
Written warning: Tint 89/Cty V
EMS assist Reed Street
Alarm St. Paul’s
Written warning: defective registration lamp S. Main Street/ Veterans Lane
6/21/20
Mutual Aid-Dodge County S. Oakbrook Drive
Parking citation Sandy Beach x4
Accident - personal injury Sandy Beach Road
Found property CTHV/89
Citation: operate without valid license, written warning: illegible plates Madison Street/Main Street
Written warning: defective headlamp, citation possession of THC Cty V/Maple Court
6/22/20
DA-DC 677 E. Lake Street #26
Vehicle lock out 230 Woodland Court
Assist LMFD Sandy Beach
Alarm St. Paul’s
Check welfare, citation: disorderly conduct W. Madison Street
Accident property damage, citation inattentive driving, possession of paraphernalia Mulberry Street
Written warning no headlights W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
6/23/20
Parking Citation S. Main Street
Assist LMFD E. Tyranena Park Road
Found Property S. Main Street
6/24/20
15 day-suspended registration, no proof of insurance V/89
Identity theft Highland Road
Assist LMFD E. Lake Street
Written warning-defective tail light E. Tyranena Park Road/Owen Street
Written warning defective headlight E. Tyranena Park Road/Topeka Drive
Written warning expired registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Written warning speeding N. Main Street/Oak Street
