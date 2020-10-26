Dear Editor,
How is it possible to thank you in only 400 words! The number of hats you wear as a teacher probably exceeds 400. From acting as a teacher who gets your students engaged, to acting as a parent on occasion who comforts a student having troubles that extend beyond the classroom, to acting as a mediator between parents, to acting as an advocate for your students and their families, to acting as a leader that shows students how to remain calm under the chaos (fire drills, tornado drills, bomb threats, recess fights), or how to ignore things that may be distracting (a student running screaming from class or telling stories over everyone), to plain old acting and playing a role to get students engaged into learning. These actions do not go unnoticed.
Even your virtual students appreciate you! I am fortunate to meet some elementary students for their morning meeting and I poled them all. Each one said how much they appreciate you and they think your lessons are fun, and it gives them energy, and they love math! How can a teacher be all of those things and keep each family in the community happy? Your are true rockstars and the celebrities of the community.
Teachers extend to all staff in the district. The food service employees, custodians, district office, secretaries, principals, bus drivers, paras, specialists and the list goes on. The dedication to providing our students with a stability under pressure is the ultimate life's lesson. Thank you so much for showing us all the way.
Katie Cubberley
Lake Mills
