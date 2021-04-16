Lakeside Lutheran High School will hold graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30 at 2 p.m. on the Lakeside Football Field.
Valedictorians who will speak at the ceremony include: Lydia Buxa, Brendan McKenna, Julia Neuberger, Carter Roekle and Joy Thompson-Wurz. The Salutatorian is Kaylee Raymond.
The remainder of the Top Ten in rank order are Jada Teteak, Ella Butzine, Kendra Wilson, and Elizabeth Isham.
The class verse is "Don’t let anyone look down on you because you are young, but set an example for the believers in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith and in purity.” (1 Timothy 4:12)
The class flower is a white rose and the class hymn is "In Christ Alone."
The preacher will be Pastor Clark Schultz, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, West Bend, and past LLHS Faculty member.
The liturgist is Pastor Michael Helwig, LLHS faculty member.
