The Lake Mills City Council appointed former councilmember Steve Fields to the open District 1 position Tuesday night in a 3-1 vote.
Fields was a member of the council before moving out of his district last year. He works as an industrial project manager with Miron Construction and holds a bachelor’s degree in business and management from Cardinal Stritch University. Fields is a Lake Mills EMS ambulance driver and first responder.
“I bring about 35 years of experience in industry and construction,” Fields said. “I’m looking to rejoin the council. I definitely enjoyed my time there and being a part of helping steer things forward.”
Other community members considered were Tirri A. Goodrich, Richard Mason, Jeff Johnson, Patrick Kordus, Anthony E. Monson, Miranda Heimstreet and Neil Waddel.
Council President Mike Foster encouraged those who were not selected to join city committees.
“I know it was a hard decision,” Foster said. “Watch for the election and get yourself on the ballot.”
“As far as committees and boards it is very important because there are a lot of decisions being made at that level,” said Michelle Quednow, council member. “We have plenty of openings and opportunities for you.”
“I find myself grateful to live in a community with all of you, with all the talent, motivation and care you have for the community,” said Liesa Kerler, council member.
The council discussed the next steps in the development at Sandy Beach.
“We have a plan in place that lays out a process over what would have been seven years to finalize the development in the Sandy Beach area,” Wilke said.
The phases included the boat launch, set for this Spring; restaurant, parking lot, lakefront and the two trailer parks.
“The next phase is the restaurant,” Wilke said. “By June 1 the boat launch will probably be done.”
“If we were to put a restaurant back there it would most likely exceed our threshold and have to go to public referendum,” Foster said.
Currently food trucks are in place at the beach after the old restaurant was razed in 2019.
The council’s current plan laid out in 2018 called for the city to build a restaurant in 2023.
“We could let someone build on our property and give them a 99-year lease,” Wilke said of one of the options. “There are some options about how to get this done.”
“Even though we had a plan. The council changes and priorities change,” Wilke said.
“There are a lot of things we need to take into account including will the community support it and what do they want,” Foster commented.
“It might be worthwhile to have another public session to see what people would like to have done,” Quednow said.
The council will consider the issue at a future work session.
The council discussed the possibility of designating a new industrial park somewhere in the city.
“We’ve had industrial park land available in the city since 1990. We no longer have any land available in the industrial park,” Wilke said. There are a few private groups who own land in the park, who did plan to build on their sites.
Acquisition of land will be an issue Wilke said. City staff continues to deal with significant interest from businesses seeking industrial lots owned by the city.
Currently there is not land selected for an industrial park, but city staff is looking at areas around the city that could be used.
“They all have their problems,” Wilke said of the land in question.
The current Industrial Park is near wetlands which limits its further expansion possibilities. Wilke said 50-100 acres is not unusual for an Industrial Park.
The council will continue to look at the topic in a work session.
A bid for planting trees on Mulberry Street and E. Lake Park Place in approved by the council in a unanimous vote for Goetz’s Nursery for $9,999.
The city came out of the South Main Street project ahead on the budget for street trees.
“We ended up with about $35,000 leftover,” Wilke said.
The city planned to use the funds to finish trees on Mulberry Street and East Lake Park Place.
Rob Goetz, Director of the Parks and Forestry Department, is retiring and his private business Goetz Nursery, came in with the low bid for installation of the trees.
“He came in about $1,500 lower than the other bid,” said Dan Drescher, city attorney. “This is allowable under state statute.”
Goetz participated in the project as a closed bidder. The bids were opened publicly by the city clerk.
“We’re trying to be extra careful and above board to make sure there is no issue,” Drescher said.
The city manager will have oversite of the project during installation.
“We have an outgoing long-term employee who is retiring, who has won a bid,” Drescher said.
“We went way above and beyond to make sure we kept everything above board,” Wilke said. “We sent it to council for full transparency and review.”
Megan Dunneisen was appointed by the council as the city’s new deputy clerk. She is currently the clerk in the Town of Aztalan. There were about 150 resumes for the position.
“We got the experience we were looking for, which is something that is hard to do in a clerk position,” said City Manager Steve Wilke.
The council approved the street and sidewalk maintenance program for 2021.
“Once you approve this, we will have it out for bid,” Wilke said.
“There is a plan for years down the road for what road needs to be done when,” Foster commented. “We do this as methodically and fiscally responsible as possible.
