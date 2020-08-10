Dear Editor,
On the 28th of July, the President of the United States sat for an interview with Jonathan Swan of the news website Axios. He was asked among other things, about the then-current rate of 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 daily.
“They are dying. That’s true,” Trump replied. “It is what it is. But that doesn’t mean we aren’t doing everything we can. It’s under control as much as you can control it.”
The Guardian reports that as of yesterday, the number of coronavirus cases in the United States was 4,943,214, the number of deaths 161,379, this among a population of 330 million people. Do the math.
“It is what it is.” Remember that indifference when – not if – the coronavirus turns its sights on you, on a friend, on a loved one.
Robert Callan
Fort Atkinson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.