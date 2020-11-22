11/12/20

Warning-speeding E. Lake Street/CP Avenue

Assist EMS Owen Street

Found Property W. Lake Street & Lake Shore Drive

Warning X 2 - Possession of smoking materials Catlin Drive

Written Warning: Speeding Main Sreett/Grant Street

Written Warning: Defective Headlamp CTH B/Brookstone Drive

Written Warning: Defective High Mount Brake Light, Citation Possession of THC, All Other Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Warrant Arrest CTHV/CTHA

11/13/20

Warning-defective head lamp N. Main Street/Madison Street

Operating with Restricted Controlled Substance (1st), Possession of THC, Possession of Paraphernalia. Written Warning Left of Center S. Main Street/Topel Street

All other Emergency Detention Tamarack Drive

Written Warning Left of Center N. Main Street/Pine Street

Written Warning Defective Brake Light N. Ferry Drive/Tower Street

Written Warning Defective Headlight S. Main Street/Keyes

Written Warning Fail to Maintain Exhaust Owen Street/Reed Street

Written Warning Speeding N. Main Street/Pine Street

Written Warning Fail to stop at stop sign N. Main Street/Madison Street

Written Warning Fail to stop at stop sign N. Main Street/Lake Street

Mutual Aid French Road

11/14/20

Written warning: no headlights at night E. Madison Street / N. Main Street

Crash-Property Damage Only Tamarack Drive

Written Warning: Speeding S. Main Street/Milton Street

Sexual Assault Mulberry Street

Truman Narcotics, JESO S. Main Street/Water Street

Citation Operating After Suspension, Written Warning Improper Display of Registration, No Front License Plates, Truman Narcotics W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Citation-Fail to stop at stop sign, Truman Narcotics N. Main Street/Lake Street

Found Property N. Main Street

11/15/20

Written Warning: Speeding Hwy V/Hwy B to West

Written Warning: Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Street

Citation: Operating without a Valid License Sandy Beach Road/S. Main Street

Written Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

Written Warning Speeding W. Tyranena Park Road

11/16/20

Citation: Operating while revoked 11th, written warning: defective brake lamp, fail to transfer title, expired registration, no insurance E. Tyranena Park Road/ Cherokee Path

Custody Dispute Owen Street

Mutual Aid State Patrol I-94 Westbound

Written Warning Speeding S. Main Street/ Pinnacle Drive

Assist JESO: Drug Search Warrant W. Grant Street

11/17/20

Citations: OWI 1st, PAC; written warning: operate left of center S. Main Street/Topel Street

Theft/trespassing S. Main Street

Mutual Aid--Found Property Water Street

Gas Drive Off Mobil Gas Station

Lock-out of Vehicle Industrial Drive

Felony: Possession of Fentanyl, Possession of MDMA, Possession Of THC, Written Warning: Operate After Suspended Registration/ All Other Driver's license warning, Truman Narcotics CTHV/CTHA

11/18/20

Written Warning: Defective Headlamp E. Lake Street/N. CP Ave

disorderly conduct warning Lakeside High School

Citation - Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Written warning - Speed E. Lake Street/Enterprise Drive

OWI 1st, Criminal Complaint: Possession of Promethazine, Possession of THC, Written Warning: Suspended Registration, All Other Driver's License Warning, Municipal Citation: Possession of THC. Truman Narcotics CTHV/89

