11/12/20
Warning-speeding E. Lake Street/CP Avenue
Assist EMS Owen Street
Found Property W. Lake Street & Lake Shore Drive
Warning X 2 - Possession of smoking materials Catlin Drive
Written Warning: Speeding Main Sreett/Grant Street
Written Warning: Defective Headlamp CTH B/Brookstone Drive
Written Warning: Defective High Mount Brake Light, Citation Possession of THC, All Other Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Warrant Arrest CTHV/CTHA
11/13/20
Warning-defective head lamp N. Main Street/Madison Street
Operating with Restricted Controlled Substance (1st), Possession of THC, Possession of Paraphernalia. Written Warning Left of Center S. Main Street/Topel Street
All other Emergency Detention Tamarack Drive
Written Warning Left of Center N. Main Street/Pine Street
Written Warning Defective Brake Light N. Ferry Drive/Tower Street
Written Warning Defective Headlight S. Main Street/Keyes
Written Warning Fail to Maintain Exhaust Owen Street/Reed Street
Written Warning Speeding N. Main Street/Pine Street
Written Warning Fail to stop at stop sign N. Main Street/Madison Street
Written Warning Fail to stop at stop sign N. Main Street/Lake Street
Mutual Aid French Road
11/14/20
Written warning: no headlights at night E. Madison Street / N. Main Street
Crash-Property Damage Only Tamarack Drive
Written Warning: Speeding S. Main Street/Milton Street
Sexual Assault Mulberry Street
Truman Narcotics, JESO S. Main Street/Water Street
Citation Operating After Suspension, Written Warning Improper Display of Registration, No Front License Plates, Truman Narcotics W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Citation-Fail to stop at stop sign, Truman Narcotics N. Main Street/Lake Street
Found Property N. Main Street
11/15/20
Written Warning: Speeding Hwy V/Hwy B to West
Written Warning: Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Street
Citation: Operating without a Valid License Sandy Beach Road/S. Main Street
Written Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
Written Warning Speeding W. Tyranena Park Road
11/16/20
Citation: Operating while revoked 11th, written warning: defective brake lamp, fail to transfer title, expired registration, no insurance E. Tyranena Park Road/ Cherokee Path
Custody Dispute Owen Street
Mutual Aid State Patrol I-94 Westbound
Written Warning Speeding S. Main Street/ Pinnacle Drive
Assist JESO: Drug Search Warrant W. Grant Street
11/17/20
Citations: OWI 1st, PAC; written warning: operate left of center S. Main Street/Topel Street
Theft/trespassing S. Main Street
Mutual Aid--Found Property Water Street
Gas Drive Off Mobil Gas Station
Lock-out of Vehicle Industrial Drive
Felony: Possession of Fentanyl, Possession of MDMA, Possession Of THC, Written Warning: Operate After Suspended Registration/ All Other Driver's license warning, Truman Narcotics CTHV/CTHA
11/18/20
Written Warning: Defective Headlamp E. Lake Street/N. CP Ave
disorderly conduct warning Lakeside High School
Citation - Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Written warning - Speed E. Lake Street/Enterprise Drive
OWI 1st, Criminal Complaint: Possession of Promethazine, Possession of THC, Written Warning: Suspended Registration, All Other Driver's License Warning, Municipal Citation: Possession of THC. Truman Narcotics CTHV/89
