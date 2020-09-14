A focus on social emotional needs of students may be just as important as staying six feet apart this fall at Lake Mills Middle School.
Classes resumed at the intermediate school last week after students spent six months away from the classroom and students and teachers are adjusting to the new normal this school year has presented.
“We are utilizing coaches for both impactful play and for embedding social/emotional learning into the regular curriculum,” said Jennifer Bower, Lake Mills Middle School principal. “Our students are experiencing support throughout the day with their social/emotional learning.”
The biggest change as far as learning goes was to follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, American Academy of Pediatrics and other recommendations to implement cohort learning.
“This means that students are based with one teacher throughout the day. Because our teachers are specialized in their subject areas, they stream in to other classrooms during the designated subject time. Cohort teachers support after the instructional piece. This allows for less contact between students and easier tracing. It also allows, if necessary, for a classroom to be quarantined versus the entire school,” Bower said.
This also means band and orchestra lessons are virtual.
“We do not meet in large groups,” Bower said.
Since students are spending their day in their cohort there isn’t a need for locker use.
As for the school’s virtual learners’ teachers have adapted their models to allow for face-to-face instruction, synchronous learning and asynchronous learning.
“They are making great use of technology and have continued to have high expectations in all formats.”
Other things the school has done include desks being placed six feet apart in most rooms, by reducing class sizes, limiting visitors, LMC delivering books, meals being distributed in classrooms and cohorts going to designated areas for recess.
“Students are learning the importance of distancing, hand sanitizing and mask wearing,” Bower said.
A day at Lake Mills High School is also very different this school year. Students had the option to choose in-person, blended or all virtual.
No matter which option students chose, in an attempt to decrease student contact, students will have their day 1 classes first quarter and their day 2 classes second quarter.
“Students will be covering a semester's worth of material in one quarter,” the school’s website says.
High school students had the option of taking up to three classes virtually each quarter, which were either taught by Lake Mills High School teachers or through JEDI.
One of the biggest changes at the high school is having two lunch periods. Freshman and juniors eat lunch after advisory and sophomores and seniors eat after that.
“To eliminate student traffic and congestion in the cafeteria, we are offering an open campus lunch for all juniors and seniors,” the website says.
The schools have installed hand sanitizing stations and water bottle fillers. The drinking fountains have been turned off.
