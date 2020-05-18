The staff of the Lake Mills Leader was awarded by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association, according to results released May 15 in the 2019 Better Newspaper Contest.
The newspaper received two third place awards and one honorable mention for its work last year.
Normally the Wisconsin Newspaper Association announces the awards at a banquet in early Spring at its annual convention, but this year's event in Waukesha was canceled due to COVID-19.
Sarah Weihert, managing editor, received a third-place award in the category of portrait or artistic photo for her photo “February Frost.” The judge in the category said, “What a gorgeous photo, with the frost shards backlit by sunrise, the outspread branches and the blue background.”
Weihert and the staff received an honorable mention for best front page. The judge said the pages had a, “nice clean design.”
Becky Weber and Coyt Ruell were awarded a third place for Best Multiple Advertiser Spread. The judges said the category was very close to call between the top three entrants. “In each case the subjects were the primary focus so that everyone will recognize them. Usually you see small pictures and larger ads— these three were just the opposite.
