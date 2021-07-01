Following a timeline required by state law, the Department of Public Instruction released an estimate July 1 of the general school aids each public school district will receive for the 2021-22 school year.
There will be almost no change in aid received by the Lake Mills Area School District, according to the estimate. The district will receive $8,139 more than last school year, a 0.09% increase. The general aid is estimated to be $8,887,418.
Other school districts in the area are in a similar position only receiving small increases in aid or receiving less. Cambridge will see a 0.29% increase or an additional $11,906, Deerfield will see a 0.84% decrease, losing $41,106. Fort Atkinson will receive a 0.37% increase for an additional $66,613. Jefferson will see a 0.95% increase, gaining them $116,153.
One of the substantial decreases in the area is coming to the Johnson Creek School District which will see a $666,751 reduction in aid, a 13.59% decrease.
Waterloo will gain $288,850 a 5.34% increase and Watertown will receive an additional $450,486, or a 1.85% increase, according the estimate.
The estimate is based in part on the 2021-2023 state biennial budget recommendation approved by the Joint Committee on Finance on June 17.
Estimated general school aids for 2021-22 total $5.0 billion, representing a $109.9 million (2.2 percent) increase over last year. Due to changes in the aid deduction for the Milwaukee Parental Choice Program, as well as the JCF recommendation to eliminate aid deductions for the Milwaukee-area legacy independent charter schools, the estimated increase in payments to districts is $196.3 million. Of the state’s 421 school districts, 66 percent (276 districts) are estimated to receive more general aids than in 2020-21, while 33 percent of districts (140) are estimated to receive less; five districts are estimated to have no change in aid between the 2020-21 and 2021-22 fiscal years. Notably, 68 districts are estimated to receive the maximum 15 percent decrease under the state’s hold harmless aid provision, 18 more than last year. A district's general aids can increase or decrease due to changes in any of the three local factors comprising Wisconsin's general equalization aid formula — property valuation, enrollment, and shared costs — as well as a difference in funds available from the state.
General school aids are the largest form of state support for Wisconsin public schools, offsetting local property taxes under state-imposed revenue limits. Wisconsin statutes require the department to publish estimated aid amounts by July 1 each year. The estimate is based on the most recent 2020-21 budget and pupil count data reported by school districts to the DPI. Estimated amounts are subject to change because they are based on budgeted, not audited, school district data, and because the state biennial budget is not yet final. On Oct. 15, the DPI will certify amounts for 2021-22 general school aids based on audited data and the state biennial budget being enacted into law.
District aid estimates can be found on the department’s School Financial Services website, in the general aids section. Estimates are available as “Summary by Alphabet” and “Summary by Percent.” The department’s July 1 aid estimate does not include per pupil categorical aid, which will be based on student membership from the 2021-22, 2020-21, and 2019-20 school years (third Friday in September count). Per pupil aid will be paid in March 2022; under current law, it will be paid at $742 per pupil.