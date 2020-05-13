Sun Prairie, WI (53590)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.