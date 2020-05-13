Construction on County Road Q bridge over interstate 94 will begin Monday, May 18. The bridge will be closed during construction to replace the bridge.
The bridge will be closed for the duration of the project and drivers will be directed to use County Road B, V and A as a detour route to cross I-94.
Throughout the project motorists can expect to encounter construction during daytime hours as well as occasional night time construction. There will also be intermittent lane closures on I-94. Construction impacting I-94 will take place during off-peak traffic hours.
Project completion is currently scheduled for late September. The construction schedule is based on favorable weather conditions and expected project development.
For more information regarding traffic impacts in Wisconsin’s Southwest region check the Wisconsin Department of Transportation 511 website: www.511wi.gov
Alerts and updates provided via these sites are not intended for use while driving. For more information, contact: Brian Udovich, Jefferson County Highway Operations Manager, (920) 723-7273.
