Dear Editor,
I am a citizen of Lake Mills, and I am writing in response to your most recent editorial entitled, 'This is why we all need time to think before we act.' (Watertown Daily Times editorial in today's paper) You have written many articles about a recent car accident in Lake Mills during a protest. I am not on social media, but I have read the newspaper articles you have published about this incident. While I appreciate the work you do to keep the community informed, it seems that this most recent editorial continues to highlight division rather than provide suggestions and a path forward for our community.
We do not need to give more blame and fault to anyone with regard to the accident or aftermath. To err is human; we are not perfect beings. Continual talk and name calling about one incident will not help our community begin to have meaningful conversation and heal from this event.
We must change our focus and move forward together. Systemic racism is not new; it goes back to before the founding of our nation. We cannot ignore biases that have become embedded in our society. I believe that the people of Lake Mills genuinely care about one another and want for our city to continue to strive to be a place where all are welcome. Respectful conversation and advocacy for justice and equity are great starting points to building empathy and making our community more welcoming for all people.
We need to treat each other with respect and dignity rather than hide behind screens. We all can take steps to gain empathy for one another by educating ourselves and having respectful conversations with family, friends, and neighbors about social justice issues such as systemic racism. The library’s website is currently show-casing anti-racism books for readers of all levels--books are a wonderful way to connect and begin conversations about social justice issues.
Rather social media rants and accusational language, let us support one another in our learning and in our actions to promote justice, empathy, and equity in Lake Mills.
Megan Ruplinger
Lake Mills
