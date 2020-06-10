Black Lives Matter protest to be held

The Lake Mills Community is invited to a peaceful protest for the BLM movement Saturday June 13 at Commons Park at 12 p.m., organized by Gracelyn Smith, a Lake Mills High School student.
Masks and signs are encouraged at the gathering.
In her post announcing the gathering on Facebook Smith wrote, “I strongly encourage you to join me with masks, signs, and be ready to show your support for the movement. The police department has been notified and this will be a COMPLETELY peaceful protest.”
The post written in the Lake Mills Community Network Facebook group had over 500 comments in 24 hours ranging from support to offers to help board up businesses in case things turn violent.
A Fort Atkinson teen hosted a peaceful protest on Saturday at Berrie Park with no issues of violence. Protests in recent days in Milwaukee and Madison have been mostly peaceful events.
Smith parents Lane and Sherry Smith own Sunshine Brewery.
The Lake Mills Chamber of Commerce of which Lane Smith sits on the board posted a statement to Facebook reading in part, “The Lake Mills Police Department have been informed of the protest and they have been invited to attend. They are confident that this will be a peaceful protest attended by members of our community. Chief Selck will be speaking at the event.”
The statement continues,” The Lake Mills Area Chamber of Commerce sees and recognizes the pain and distress evident in communities across Wisconsin and the country. As business leaders, we rely on community. Community gives us employees to staff our businesses and customers to serve. We applaud Gracelyn and her peaceful assembly. We hope the conversations begun at this event will help ensure a welcoming and prosperous city, state and nation for all its people.”
