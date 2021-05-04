4/22/2021

Assist EMS Fremont Street

Assist EMS W. Tyranena Park Road

Fingerprints Water Street

Assist EMS W. Lake Park Place

Consent Search of Vehicle, K9 Truman Narcotics Brewster Drive

4/23/2021

Warning Truancy X 2 Caitlin Drive

Disorderly Conduct College Street

Warning Red Light Violation N. Main Street/Tyranena Park Road

Warning Speeding, Defective Headlamp S. Main Street/Keys Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

4/24/2021

Mutual Aid JESO E. Lake Street/Oak Street

Alarm N. Main Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Catlin Drive

Found Property O’Neil Street/Mulberry Street

911 Hang up Owen Street/E. Tyranena Park Road

4/25/2021

Warning Expired Registration, Defective Brake light N. Main Street/Madison Street

Warning Speeding E. Tyranena Park Road/Brewster Drive

Warning Expired Registration, Defective Brake light S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Warning Speeding E. Lake Street/CP Avenue

Warning Speeding E. Tyranena Park Road/Brewster Drive

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Warning Non Registration of Auto E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street

Check Welfare Cherokee Path

Warning Expired Registration, Defective Brake Light N. Main Street/Grant Street

Warning No Lights N. Main Street/Pine Street

4/26/2021

Accident N Main Street/E Oak Street

Mutual Aid Oasis Lane

Assist EMS Water Street

Theft Hubbs Street Pier

Theft W. Tyranena Park Road

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Hwy 89/I-94

Damage to Vehicle E. Tyranena Park Road

15 Day Correction Expired Registration Main Street/Lake Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Columbus Street

Mutual Aid Wisconsin State Patrol I-94 WB MM 257

Disorderly Conduct Water Street

Theft Indian Terrace

4/27/2021

Alarm E. Tyranena Park Road

Hit & Run Accident Tamarack Drive

Gas Drive Off W. Madison Street

Mutual Aid Watertown PD Water Street

Fingerprints Water Street

Domestic Strangulation, Domestic Battery, Domestic Disorderly Conduct, Domestic Criminal to Property, Felon in Possession of Firearm Tamarack Drive

Accident N. Main Street

4/28/2021

Warning Defective Tail Light CTHV/CTHA

Warning Fail to Display License Plate CTHV/Cherokee Path

Warning No Proof of Insurance W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Drive

