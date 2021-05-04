4/22/2021
Assist EMS Fremont Street
Assist EMS W. Tyranena Park Road
Fingerprints Water Street
Assist EMS W. Lake Park Place
Consent Search of Vehicle, K9 Truman Narcotics Brewster Drive
4/23/2021
Warning Truancy X 2 Caitlin Drive
Disorderly Conduct College Street
Warning Red Light Violation N. Main Street/Tyranena Park Road
Warning Speeding, Defective Headlamp S. Main Street/Keys Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
4/24/2021
Mutual Aid JESO E. Lake Street/Oak Street
Alarm N. Main Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Catlin Drive
Found Property O’Neil Street/Mulberry Street
911 Hang up Owen Street/E. Tyranena Park Road
4/25/2021
Warning Expired Registration, Defective Brake light N. Main Street/Madison Street
Warning Speeding E. Tyranena Park Road/Brewster Drive
Warning Expired Registration, Defective Brake light S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Warning Speeding E. Lake Street/CP Avenue
Warning Speeding E. Tyranena Park Road/Brewster Drive
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Warning Non Registration of Auto E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street
Check Welfare Cherokee Path
Warning Expired Registration, Defective Brake Light N. Main Street/Grant Street
Warning No Lights N. Main Street/Pine Street
4/26/2021
Accident N Main Street/E Oak Street
Mutual Aid Oasis Lane
Assist EMS Water Street
Theft Hubbs Street Pier
Theft W. Tyranena Park Road
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Hwy 89/I-94
Damage to Vehicle E. Tyranena Park Road
15 Day Correction Expired Registration Main Street/Lake Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Columbus Street
Mutual Aid Wisconsin State Patrol I-94 WB MM 257
Disorderly Conduct Water Street
Theft Indian Terrace
4/27/2021
Alarm E. Tyranena Park Road
Hit & Run Accident Tamarack Drive
Gas Drive Off W. Madison Street
Mutual Aid Watertown PD Water Street
Fingerprints Water Street
Domestic Strangulation, Domestic Battery, Domestic Disorderly Conduct, Domestic Criminal to Property, Felon in Possession of Firearm Tamarack Drive
Accident N. Main Street
4/28/2021
Warning Defective Tail Light CTHV/CTHA
Warning Fail to Display License Plate CTHV/Cherokee Path
Warning No Proof of Insurance W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Drive
