I've had community members ask me: "How does the council keep track of everything going on in the City?" We have commissioners, board members and committees that help keep this city running.
Some of the more public facing entities are the Board of Police and Fire Commissioners, Economic Development Commission, Public Works Board, Plan Commission and Parks board.
I will start out with saying, we have at least one opening on the Public Works Board and that could grow to two openings in the very near future. Most of the other board or commissions are at full capacity right now. If you are interested in applying for a position on any of the boards or commissions. Follow this link and fill out the application. . Application for Board, Commission and/or Committee.
The members of the following boards are your friends and neighbors who are volunteering their time to make sure you have the safest environment for all of us to raise your families and enjoy our small city.
Public Works Board
The Public Works Board makes recommendations to the Council on proposed rates or charges to the general public or property owners for any utility service, garbage and refuse collection service or assessments for public improvements. Any recommendations for the utilities, streets, curb, gutter and sidewalk construction, plat review, garbage, refuse and recyclable material are created at the Public Works Board and forwarded for approval to the council or for the council to add to the budget.
Plan Commission
The Plan Commission is established to provide guidance, direction and control of the growth and development or redevelopment of the city to the city council. The Plan Commission will prepare and recommend a comprehensive master plan to prepare for the physical development of the city that includes recommending an official map, recommend land division regulations, conditional use permit recommendations, zoning and zoning change recommendation and to hold public hearings to discuss items that have been referred to the Plan Commission.
Board of Police and Fire Commissioners
The Board of Police and Fire Commissioners is a little different than the rest of the boards. They were established by state statute once our city surpassed a population of 4,000. The board has the duties to hire, fire and discipline the members of the police and fire department or recommend demotion, suspension or removal. It is their sole responsibility and neither the city council nor the city manager can supersede their authority. All charges against a member of either department must be investigated by the city attorney and a hearing must be held with all parties present to include union representation if required
Economic Development Commission
The Economic Development Commission duties are to promote all city-owned business, commercial, and industrial sites to prospective developers, review industrial, commercial, and business development proposals and make recommendations to the Plan Commission. The commission is also charged with recommending to the city council, policies designed to facilitate industrial, commercial and business development and growth in an orderly fashion, and review applications for requests under the community development block grant-economic program for recommendation to the city council so loans can be provided from the revolving loan fund to assist business development.
Parks Board
The Parks Board will make recommendations to the city council with respect to the management, control, improvement and care of all public parks located within the corporate limits of the city to secure the quiet, orderly and suitable use and enjoyment of the parks. The City of Lake Mills parks are those public facilities and public lands, bike trails and public lake access areas that have been set aside for recreational purposes, such as but not limited to hiking, picnicking, biking, swimming, fishing, boat launching, team or individual sports, the use of playground areas or skateboarding equipment and other passive or active recreational activities enjoyed in an outdoor setting within the parks. They will also create a five-year plan and a Park Master Plan that is used to recommend rules, policies and ordinances to the city council for approval or denial.
These are just a few of the groups that are working in our community to provide you a great place to live. If you feel like you have something offer one of these Boards or Commissions, please fill out an application and give us a helping hand by being on a team that provides recommendations which affect policy in the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.