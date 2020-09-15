LAKE MILLS
The Lake Mills High School Athletic Department has released its spectator guidelines for all fall sports in regard to COVID-19. Lake Mills will be following the WIAA guidelines on Tier’s of spectators. They are as follows:
• Tier 1 (Essential): Athletes, coaches, officials, event staff, medical staff and security.
• Tier 2: (Preferred): Media.
• Tire 3 (Non-essential): Spectators, vendors.
At this time, the LMSD will be allowing Tier 1, 2 and 3 with the following parameters:
• No passes will be honored (conference/senior citizens)
• No district employee passes will be accepted for admission
• Live streaming will be implemented for varsity competition when possible.
There will be a restriction on the number of people that can attend an event.
• Volleyball: every player will be given four (4) passes per contest. Passes will be good only for games in which athletes are actively participating in. Seating will be in the north bleachers; home team spectators will be on the east side and visiting team spectators will be on the west balcony.
• Tennis: no restrictions, but social distancing is required.
• Football & Soccer: Lake Mills will be fielding two levels for football and soccer (1 varsity, 1 junior varsity) to help with distancing of students, managing numbers, transportation concerns and overall management of each program.
• ALL spectators are required to wear a mask at events. If a mask is not worn, a written medical clearance from a doctor must be approved. If uncomfortable wearing a mask, stay home and stream the contest.
Contact the Lake Mills School District with any further questions.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN
Lakeside Lutheran High School has release its parameters in regards to fall sporting event attendance, in regard to COVID-19.
Football & Volleyball: Seating is limited at Varsity Football and JV/Varsity Volleyball events; special admittance tickets are required in addition to payment/passes.
• Players/dancers will receive four (4) tickets each for family the day before competitions
Students will sign up at school (Google doc) early in the week for a lottery for that week’s events and will find out a day or two before whether they will receive an admittance ticket. This applies to Homecoming week as well.
• Players and game personnel do not need tickets.
• If you are not a family member of a player/dancer, we suggest you consider watching or listening remotely (see last item below); if you would like to attend but do not have a ticket, please contact AD Jahns at Lakeside (tjahns@llhs.org or 920-648-2321 x2206)
• The East gym will be cleared after JV volleyball matches and spectators who wish to also watch varsity must re-enter with a new varsity admittance ticket (if admission was paid for JV match, no additional payment is required; we recommend utilizing the hand stamp when paying).
