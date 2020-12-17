The Lake Mills Main Street Program has selected a new executive director, Tammi Vetrano. She started with the program on Nov. 30.
The Main Street Board said in a statement they are confident in Vetrano's many talents, engaging leadership approach and extensive background, which will help to drive the program to its full potential.
"Vetrano has a wide range of experience in marketing, networking, non-profit experience and over fifteen years of knowledge in the tourism industry," said Steve Dehnert, outgoing board president.
Incoming board President Nicole Froehle said, "Tammi’s 'go getter' attitude is just what we were looking for to lead our program. Tammi will work closely with the Board of Directors to co-design the future of the organization in realizing its strategic goals, vision and enhancing the value of partnerships."
The new Board of Director’s terms start in January. The board includes: President; Nicole Froehle, Vice President; Stacey Schraufnagel, Secretary; Pam Streich, Treasurer to be elected at January’s board meeting.
