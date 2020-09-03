It’s been almost 75 years since Warren Steigerwald, Sr. returned home after being a prisoner of war for three years in Japan.
He built a house in his mind, right down to the last screw. It’s just one of the stories told over a lifetime to his five sons about his experience as a prisoner of war during World War II.
“To keep him distracted from what was really happening he had these plans for how he was going to build his house,” said Robert Steigerwald, the youngest son of the late Warren Steigerwald, Sr.
Most people remember Warren for his congenial personality and driving his red Cushman, three wheeled vehicle around town, with the words” U.S. Navy S38 Submarine P.O.W. World War II,” on it.
His son said Warren built that house when he came back to Lake Mills. It’s a flat top roof home located on Mulberry Street, Robert Steigerwald was born there in 1960.
Warren told the Leader in 1945, “never thought I’d get back.” The Chief Motor Machinist’s mate, third class, spent three years in a Japanese prison camp.
“I didn’t think it would ever happen, that I’d see Lake Mills again. It hardly seems possible, after those long years in various prison camps,” Warren said a few days after his return. He enlisted prior to his high school graduation on Jan. 23, 1940. He was only 17 years old at the time.
He was captured May 6, 1942 at Corregidor when he was standing on the beach with his submarine nearby.
The men could do little from being captured, Steigerwald said as they had little equipment and what they did have was obsolete.
His son Robert said his dad swam for miles to avoid the Bataan Death March, the forcible transfer by the Imperial Japanese Army of 60,000-80,000 American and Filipino prisoners of war to Camp O’Donnell, where prisoners were loaded onto trains. The marchers sustained severe physical abuse and death. It was later judged by an Allied military commission to be a Japanese war crime.
Prior to being captured he avoided death by needing to go ashore to have surgery for a medical condition.
“He was removed to the ship and taken to a naval hospital to be operated on and his ship was sunk,” Robert said. “He lost a huge treasure chest of all his valuables he was bringing back home.”
The prisoners were starved and often fought over food. The treatment was brutal and men who didn’t work, didn’t eat.
“We had to measure rice with the utmost care before it was served. When fellows get hungry, they’ll surely fight if they think the man next to him has the least bit more food,” he said.
“He almost starved to death. He weighed only 78 pounds when he got out of there,” said Robert Roepke, brother-in-law to Warren. “They would try to catch anything they could to eat.”
“That’s why we worked in the shipyards and copper mines. Sometimes we carried sick men to work just so they could work and eat,” Warren said. “We ate mulberry leaves, anything green that grew. That was towards the end while we were at Okenobe. I guess food was low all over.”
The treatment was brutal. When he was captured a Japanese soldier struck him with a rifle and knocked out four teeth. He received the Purple Heart.
“There was a lot of hand to hand combat,” Robert said. “What these guys did for us is really amazing.”
Many died in the camps including a friend Steigerwald made while in prison camp.
Steigerwald suffered from a variety of sicknesses while there including Beriberi, a swelling of the legs and arms from lack of vitamins as well as malaria and high fevers.
After a month at Corregidor they were sent to Camp Three in the Philippines where they were until Oct. 6, 1943. He was sent to Osaka, Japan to work in the shipyards making oil tankers and later one-man torpedoes or suicide bombs.
“Some of us were forced to work as stevedores at docks or in ammunition factories. Earlier in the war there were quite a number of Jap men working at these places, but as the months and years dragged on, only very young boys and children were left to do the work on the civilian front.”
The prisoners spent time sabotaging the Japanese war effort.
“That was really fun, slipping out bolts when no one was looking, fixing up motors so they wouldn’t work right, and putting holes in important air hoses. We all sabotaged whenever we could,” he said. “Our morale was the lowest when we were moved to the Jap mainland. Somehow, we seemed more remote from our forces. But we never gave up hope that we would be rescued and that we would win the war.”
Robert said his dad escaped one camp and lived with a Japanese family for a time before sneaking into another camp.
During the years in the prison camp they were never told of the progress of the war, in fact when Steigerwald questioned a guard about it he was severely punished, placed in a guard house for 12 days and had his clothes taken from him.
There were signs as to how the war was going including an American B-29 bombing on March 13, 1945 all over the place, apart from where the prison camp was located.
After the bombing the prisoners were treated worse and their work changed from the shipyards to tearing down houses.
On Aug. 18, 1945 the prisoners were told they could have a month-long rest and the food improved. Steigerwald said he knew, though he wasn’t told, they were going to be liberated.
“The first good American meal we got was when some B-29’s dropped a lot of food into our camp.”
“He said some guards were mean and others were not,” Roepke said. “They killed a few guards who were mean to them. There is no doubt that that happened.”
During his imprisonment he was able to send home some cards and letters to his uncle and aunt Mr. and Mrs. William Birkholz, Sr., where he made his home, and was also permitted to make a broadcast home. His mother gave him up when he was born.
“He lied through his teeth,” Robert said of the recording. “He was so happy to do it. He lied like hell in it, just to let his family know he was alive.”
The prisoners were also permitted to receive packages, but their captors would go through them first, taking out anything they wanted.
He left Japan Sept. 14, 1945 with 35 other prisoners to Guam for physical examinations. He traveled to Kwajalein then Johnson Islands and to Pearl Harbor and then San Francisco. He finally arrived back in Lake Mills Oct. 5, 1945.
He met his wife Marie Rueth at a dance. The couple was married on July 1, 1946 and spent 60 years together before she died in 2005.
“It was horrific, so much more happened over there that was never reported,” Robert said. His father told him of a time the Japanese had caught an escapee. They cut his head off and carried it around the camp on a spike.
The stories go on and the horrors endured were many, and many who survived stayed silent.
“He was a very hard worker and an excellent provider for the family,” Robert said.
He worked as the street superintendent and a pump station operator in the City of Lake Mills for many years and was active in the Lake Mills American Legion, even speaking with students over the years about his experiences.
He spent his free time fishing Rock Lake but was never interested in hunting after the war.
“He never wanted to go hunting, never wanted to own a gun when he got back,” Robert said.
“I think if you can make it through the war and come back to home, it’s a cakewalk.”
After building the home he thought of in his mind when he came home Warren put the war behind him, as many did.
“It took a very long time for him to really open up and talk about his experiences with us kids,” Robert said. “He kept a lot inside of him. He had a heart of gold and kept it to himself because I think he didn’t really want to talk about it.”
“It was a life well lived,” Roepke said. “He went through a lot as a kid and as an adult and didn’t die until he was 92.”
“It was so horrific,” Robert said. “It was more than you could possibly imagine. It wasn’t in the history books.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.