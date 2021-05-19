The Lake Mills City Band will begin its 90th consecutive season of summer concerts starting on June 9 at 7 p.m. The Lake Mills City Band has been a community asset for almost as long as Lake Mills has been a community. The band first began playing for the community in 1849, only one year after Wisconsin became a state and only 13 years after the founding of Lake Mills as a community. That first band broke up because the young men in the band heard about gold in California and decided to make their fortune!
Although the band no longer faces challenges like that, this last year has certainly been a challenging time for the City Band as well as for everyone else. Last July the band was able to begin limited rehearsals outdoors with distances of six feet between each player. The band was able to play two concerts at the Franklin Else Bandstand on July 29 and August 12. This April the band once again resumed a normal rehearsal season following the protocols followed by the high school band during this school year. Practice takes place in a gym with members wearing special face masks that allow players to play their instruments. Players are distanced six feet apart and covers are placed over the bells of instruments to limit any aerosol spray coming from those instruments. Current plans for the band are that these precautions will continue through the summer concert season, although recent advice from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) appears to recommend the easing of masking and distancing recommendations so things may change.
The band is planning six regular Wednesday evening concerts starting on June 9 at 7 p.m. The theme for the first concert is "Around the World in Music," which will take listeners on a musical trip to a number of countries and locations. Many selections will be familiar to listeners. The remaining concerts will take place on June 23, July 7, July 21, August 4 and August 11. The August 4 concert is planned to be a joint concert with the Palmyra-Eagle Community Band which was not possible last year. In addition to the concerts, the band will be playing in the Town and Country Days Parade on June 26 and the Arts Festival on July 17.
The band enjoys these opportunities to play and entertain the community. Band members also appreciate the wonderful support it has received from the community. City Band president Ann Hundt shared her feelings as well stating, “We feel lucky to be able to share our music with such a supportive community as Lake Mills.”
The Lake Mills City Band is comprised of members ranging in age from middle school students to senior citizens. Band members enjoy making music together and definitely enjoy sharing it with the appreciative audiences at Commons Park. If you have an interest in joining the city band, feel free to contact Ann Hundt, the band president, at annshundt@gmail.com.