Roberts

Zach Roberts was sworn in this week as the newest Lake Mills Police Officer. He is seen at left with Lake Mills Police Chief Mick Selck.

 Contributed

The Lake Mills Police Department has announced its newest officer is Zach Roberts.

Roberts is a 2007 Lake Mills High School graduate, a member of the Lake Mills Fire Department, a former U.S. Marine and former member of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department.

Roberts started his duties with the department Monday, May 3. He replaces retired Officer Doug Messmann.

Recommended for you

Load comments