The Lake Mills Police Department has announced its newest officer is Zach Roberts.
Roberts is a 2007 Lake Mills High School graduate, a member of the Lake Mills Fire Department, a former U.S. Marine and former member of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department.
Roberts started his duties with the department Monday, May 3. He replaces retired Officer Doug Messmann.
