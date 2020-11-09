Dear Editor,
When the pandemic started, I noticed I would get a lump in my throat when dealing with anything school related; reading a school email, listening to a lesson while assisting my child, or picking something up from school. Then, as we were driving to school last spring to pick up the breakfasts and lunches offered to students, I realized why. We pulled up and didn’t even have to say a word or move a muscle and the employees distributing meals knew who we were and how many kids we needed meals for. The Cheers theme song came to mind, “Where everybody knows your name.” The Lake Mills Area School District employees know their students and truly want what’s best for them!
Although there is something to be said for in-person learning and being together as one under the same roof, our family chose the virtual option for this school year. We can see the amount of work everyone is putting in to make in-person and virtual learning a success!
My two elementary age boys can’t wait to open and log onto their Chromebooks each morning. Anxiously waiting to see the bubbly, smiling faces ready to greet them on the other end. The teacher’s enthusiasm and passion shine through the screen and make me smile! I listen and watch as my boys interact and answer questions asked of them. Even though it’s a recording, the response they get from the other side of the screen after they answer makes them so proud.
We are grateful for the team that copies, sorts, organizes, and distributes the weekly materials. Every Thursday afternoon is like Christmas morning as the boys eagerly wait to see what they are bringing home for that next week. The thought and preparation behind providing each virtual family with instruments for music, tools for art, library books, and papers for daily lessons is incredible.
The physical school building is a great reminder and symbol of our great means to a public education. But it’s not the building, it’s the people inside it. The employees are the ones who share their passion, joy, love, mentor and nurture our students. They are the ones who inspire our students, even through a screen! THANK YOU!
Brianna Behselich
Lake Mills
