Keep COVID Out group starts new campaign

The Lake Mills Keep COVID Out Coalition is excited to announce a new campaign. Thanks to generous grants from the Lake Mills Community Foundation and the Lake Mills Arts Alliance, the Keep COVID Out Coalition will be partnering with local businesses who are committed to the 3Ws — Wash Your Hands, Watch Your Distance, Wear a Face Covering. When a business commits to follow these guidelines within their business, they will receive a poster to hang near their front door so customers can easily identify that this business is committed to Keep COVID Out. In addition, the coalition will purchase a $25 gift certificate from that business.
These local gift certificates will then become prizes for a daily drawing beginning Monday Nov. 30. Community members residing in the Lake Mills Area School District or those working in the Lake Mills community are asked to complete a google form to say that they are committed to the 3 Ws. When a community member commits by completing the form, they will be entered into the daily drawing. All ages are welcome. One prize per individual. One entry per individual.
The Lake Mills Keep COVID Out Coalition is a group of community members passionate about spreading the message that we all need to work together to Keep COVID Out so that our community is healthy, our schools are open, and our businesses are thriving. To date, over 12 local organizations also committed to the Coalition. Please follow the @KeepCOVIDOut Facebook page for daily winners and more information.
The link to sign up for the raffle is: https://forms.gle/ehhkwpZfi8iiKLep9 . If your Lake Mills business has not been contacted, please email pam.streich@gmail.com to join this important campaign.
