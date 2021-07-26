Dear Editor,
Former President Trump is sadly creating an alternative world of reality in which he claimed to have won the election. The former president lost the election.
On Jan. 6, his followers rioted at the US Capital hoping to overturn the election. Unsuccessful as they were, Trump's narrative survived in his followers. The narrative is false. In the world I live, truth telling is essential. The ballots were counted and certified by each state. The former president lost the election. Please affirm reality and show us the best in government.
Jeanne Tyler
Lake Mills