Dear Editor,
We have been experiencing extremely loud fan noise due to Daybreaks new expansion. Decibel levels in the 60’s and 70’s, Daybreaks sound study reported no higher than 45 decibels.
We have tried to reach out to Daybreak Foods to find out if they were going to remediate the noise but ever since they received approval for the overhead conveyor system over Crossman Road they stopped responding.
The township and county both have noise ordinances and both are refusing to enforce them.
Us taxpayers who live nearby have had our rights stripped from us due to the Right to Farm laws. Our lives have turned into a living hell with the fan noise sounding like a B52 on a runway.
Perhaps the community should know about this and perhaps Daybreak could comment on the fan noise?
Dan Weger
Lake Mills
