It’s been a long winter. At this point, it feels like the Earth is rolling over and opening a bleary eye to a crack of sunshine that is persistently peering in through the edges of a dark curtain. The lake froze over on Dec. 27, 2020, which was 15 days later than last year. Snow was modest in December but we’ve had snow cover every single day for all of January and February ranging from three to seventeen inches. Weeks and weeks of snow turned the usually limited days of sledding, snowshoeing, snowmobiling and cross country skiing into long running activities. This winter also gave us an amazing number of mornings where our world was cloaked in the delicate filigree of hoar and rime frost. These fragile structures created an enchanted world where we collectively leaned in with our phones attempting to capture it before it simply vanished with the winking rays of sunshine.
Underneath this surface level, there is another world unfolding beneath the snowpack. It’s called the subnivean zone. Here, mice, voles, and shrews create tunnel systems. One such tunnel had a terminus under our bird feeder. I caught a glimpse of a snow blob lift up and a tiny dark head emerge and then quickly retreat as the snow globe closed back down. With six inches of snow, mice can have comfortable quarters and with every inch more, insulation increases, allowing the temperature in these tunnels to remain within a degree or two of 32° F.
Owls can hear mice and voles running in their tunnels from 30 feet away and will crash into the tunnels to snatch their prey. Coyotes and foxes detect the subnivean residents by scent and will pounce down, punching into the snow to try to catch a meal.
A winter like the one we’re having will usher in multiple generations of subnivean dwellers and by time their tunnels melt, the Red-tailed hawk chicks will be close to emerging and their parents will have plenty to feed them. Red-tails who overwinter in Wisconsin have their chicks earlier than those that migrate back to Wisconsin. Those early months are risky for chicks but it brings benefits too—more months to learn how to hunt and survive.
We know that cold weather isn’t typically over in February, March or even April. (How many of us have lost tomatoes in May to a quick cold snap when we just wanted to rush the season?) But spring is steadily approaching. The snow is puckering, getting wet and slushy. The lake’s ice surface gives under your boots and I am leery about walking out onto it.Yesterday, I heard a Sandhill crane’s cry while looking out over the ice at the ice fisherman still doggedly clinging to their holes. It’s a shuffling dance, for sure, but spring is the leading partner.
