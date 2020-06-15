WEA Member Benefits has announce the finalists of this year’s Student Art Contest sponsored by the WEA Member Benefits Foundation, Inc., and WEA Member Benefits. Finalists from Lake Mills include; Emma Silva, fifth grade and Emma Koltanowski, ninth grade.
Eleven finalists were selected from over 150 student submissions from across Wisconsin. This year’s theme was "Adventure and Explore." Students could submit art pieces depicting places they’ve traveled or dream of traveling to, an imaginary place, a person or creature that is adventurous or likes to explore, or they were able to provide their own creative interpretation of Adventure and Explore.
Later this summer, from the eleven finalists, one will be selected to receive the “Loeymae Lange Memorial Best in Class” award. The “Best in Class” award is named in memory of Loeymae Lange, who taught art at Cooper Elementary school in Burlington, for 30 years. Her brother, Dr. Paul Lange, and his wife June have graciously honored Loeymae’s legacy and love for art by providing this memorial gift to the WEA Member Benefits Foundation, Inc.
“We are thrilled to receive Dr. Lange’s generous gift to the WEA Member Benefits Foundation, Inc., as a way to honor his sister’s legacy and promote recognition and positive self-esteem for student artists,” said David Kijek, WEA Member Benefits President and CEO. “We have a long, proud tradition of philanthropic support for our public schools that is driven by our belief in public education, and we are excited to honor these eleven aspiring artists who are students in our public schools, in a big way, thanks to Dr. Lange.”
