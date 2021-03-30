CAMBRIDGE — A second member of a group that has spoken out about a proposed Cambridge fire and EMS station expansion has come forward to say he’s helped fund the effort.
The group, Citizens for a Responsible Fire & EMS Station, raised local eyebrows earlier this month by sending out a mass mailing that didn’t identify the individuals behind the effort.
On its website, www.cambridgefireandemsreferendum.org, only offers a Post Office box and a generic email contact form to connect with it.
In an April 29 letter to the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent, Dan Korth, of Cambridge, said “I am one of the people who donated money to Citizens for a Responsible Fire and EMS Station.
“I am not against a new building I just think it is in the wrong location. Why don’t we put it where the proposed junkyard would be?,” Korth said, referencing the site of a proposed auto salvage yard and recycling center on U.S. Highway 12-18 west of Cambridge.
The station on West Main Street in Cambridge is proposed to be expanded by spreading onto an adjacent site of a Pizza Pit restaurant and a small house, at an estimated cost of $6.5 million.
“I also don’t agree with the size of the building. If we started from scratch we could design a building that could be added on to as needed. If we built out in that area we could possibly work with Deerfield,” Korth continued.
The remainder of the Korth’s letter:
“The Cambridge Foundation owns the land on (State Hwy.) 134 north of The Vinyards. This would be a good spot to build on. Maybe in the future they could build a Fireman’s Park. Maybe the foundation would even gift the land.”
“With the tremendous increase in building materials and supplies the current proposal will probably be closer to $8 million. I have lived in Cambridge for almost 75 years. I love Cambridge. I started my business in 1972 and am still working. I have been a building contractor and have restored several historic buildings in Cambridge. I also have been involved in retail over the years. I only want what’s best for the community.”
Korth said he supports Cambridge Village Board member Kris Breunig, who last week was the first member of the group to come forward.
“Kris Breunig moved to Cambridge only a few years ago. He is in love with Cambridge. He has volunteered hundreds of hours to the village. I am downtown working every day and see all that he is doing. I back Kris 100 %,” Korth wrote.
When asked why others were not identifying themselves , Breunig quote in a Q&A published in last week’s newspaper that “retribution seems to be the main motivating factor for staying anonymous.”
Station Referendums
Five municipalities – the villages of Cambridge and Rockdale and towns of Christiana, Oakland and Lake Mills — have referendums on the April 6 ballot to approve their portions of a proposed $6.5 million expansion of the fire and station on West Main Street in Cambridge. This is a binding referendum in Christiana. It’s advisory in the other four.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.