A love of cars brought one Lake Mills car enthusiast and go-cart lover together. Kids are nothing if not persistent.
For Bobby Radke it was just another day picking up his grandson Jack from school last year, for another boy there, Mark Beeney Jr., 9, it was a chance to ask Radke, daily if he could find him a go-cart.
“He would come up to me every day when I picked up my grandson and ask for a go-cart,” Radke said. “He didn’t know me, but he would ask every day.”
Turns out Jack and Mark discussed go-carts and cars at school, leading up to the request.
Radke is well known around town for his love of cars and his interest in seeing young car enthusiasts happy. Earlier this summer Radke let 16-year-old McKade Hibbard drive his car for his birthday, during a car parade his mother, Lori Bartz, organized.
This time Radke is making the day of a nine-year-old boy who just wanted a yellow go-cart.
“I found it all rusted out on Facebook in a barn in Deerfield,” Radke said.
Radke fixed up the go-cart with the help of Willie Osborn of Waterloo, who does custom painting and Steve Sterwald, who did some of the welding. NAPA in Waterloo donated the paint for the go-cart and Radke also had help from HD Harley Davidson. Radke said his grandson helped him do some of the work too for his friend.
Mark’s mom Christi Beeney, a special education para educator at Lake Mills Elementary School said the family has go-carts at home, but none the right size for Mark.
Mark said he was happy to have to go-cart and sat down right away.
For Radke finding and fixing up the go-cart was just to make Mark happy.
“I just wanted to make him happy,” he said. “I enjoy doing stuff like this. I like seeing kids happy.”
