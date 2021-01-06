The Lake Mills City Council appointed Michelle Quednow to fill the vacant position on the Lake Mills City Council Tuesday night.
“My goal in being part of this council is to help with the future of our town,” she said. “I have a need to help build this town in a way that would make my children want to come back and live here as well.”
Quednow is a special education teacher in Sun Prairie and is from Lake Mills.
The other candidate was Greg Waters, a 20-year Lake Mills resident, who has worked in the area about 30 years. He works in the fitness industry and worked with diverse cultures in various roles.
The council expressed thanks to both candidates who were well qualified.
