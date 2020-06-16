Boat slip allocation
Dear Editor,
About 40 years ago, my wife Colleen moved to Lake Mills with her family. She lived here throughout her entire childhood and graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1989. She continued to live here as she pursued her nursing degree until we met and were married in 1994. We stayed in the area for a few years, moved away and returned in 2007 to raise our daughter.
We have enjoyed Lake Mills throughout our own daughter’s school years and we continue to live here today. Further, we have a wonderful small business in Lake Mills, providing homes to more than 20 families. We greatly enjoy all that Lake Mills has to offer, including much of our prosperity.
Anyone who lives in Lake Mills will tell you that one of the greatest features of our community is Rock Lake. In addition, residents will tell you that the ability to have a boat slip on the lake is a very difficult luxury to come by, if you don’t already own property on the lake. At this time, the City of Lake Mills has more than two dozen boat slips under its management, located at Sandy Beach. In addition, the pier and lifts are also maintained by the City.
With all the discussion around the future of Sandy Beach, I believe it is time to discuss the method of allocating all of those prized boat slips more justly to the yearlong residents of the City of Lake Mills. We all deserve a right to those valuable assets as tax payers, but also as good citizens and stewards of our community.
I am requesting that the current “waiting list” method be reviewed and discussed in an open forum as to its validity and fairness to all. The reality that a Lake Mills citizen will get a Packers’ ticket before they get a boat slip, is not acceptable.
Please consider getting this resolved and corrected to be fair to all, who have the desire to have that precious boat slip.
Neal and Colleen Shade
Lake Mills
