Retired farmer Eugene Hasel, 90, of Lake Mills has enough stories saved up from a lifetime of good living. Hasel was honored Tuesday, May 18 by the Lake Mills Rotary Club as an Honorary Member.
Greg Renz, who has known Hasel for many years and whose daughter is married to Gene’s grandson honored the Rotarian, “Gene Hasel was living our motto “Service Above Self’ long before he joined Rotary,” Renz said at the meeting.
“I enjoyed my years in Rotary,” Hasel said. “I hope I did something good while I was in Rotary.”
Renz explained over the years he’s learned a lot about the Hasel family from listening to Gene’s stories.
Gene attended a one-room schoolhouse called Harvey School from grades 1-6, then went to grades 7 and 8 in the basement of St Paul’s Church on Madison Street. He then attended Lake Mills High School.
“Now, for those who have known Gene, you may be shocked to hear this. Gene was the most painfully shy and bashful student throughout high school,” Renz said.
Gene and his wife Betty met in high school. She was his friend’s sister.
“This September Gene and Betty will be celebrating their 71st wedding anniversary. Their two sons are with us today, Jim and Steve. Gene and Betty have been blessed with five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren,” Renz said.
Gene’s father emigrated from Germany to the US, not speaking any English. They began farming back when horses were used, and Gene became adept at driving a 3-horse hitch in the fields. They purchased their first tractor just prior to WWII.
“It had to be hand cranked to start and had three speeds slow, slower and ridiculous,” Renz commented.
Gene was an FFA student and became their treasurer. Gene took over operation of the farm when his father retired, milking around 20 cattle. He became a member of the American Milk Producers Incorporated, which was the largest farm co-op in the world at the time. He ran for and was elected as a director of the board, so he could better serve our farming community.
“Notice a trend? More ‘Service Above Self.’ As the director of AMPI for this region for twenty-five years, he traveled the country to conventions and meetings, serving as a lobbyist for the dairy industry. This bashful small-town farmer would become a gifted speaker, speaking in front of hundreds at national conventions and meetings. He was invited to a formal dinner with Senators and President Reagan at the White House,” Renz said. “Gene had no idea what to do with the assortment of silverware in front of him.”
“They serve good martinis at the White House,” Gene said.
Traveling while he was involved in farm organizations is what kept his farm on the cutting edge. He was the first in the area to use silo bunkers.
“The neighbors thought we were crazy,” he said.
“Grandpa Hasel thought we were crazy,” his son Jim commented.
They were also one of the first to put in a milking parlor and when they started using a feed mixer they jumped up 20 more pounds of milk a day.
“They couldn’t figure out how we had done it so fast,” said Jim.
Renz commented on the state of farming in the area saying at one time there were 40 farms in the area.
“Sadly, most failed over the years with only a few left. So, why did the Hasel Farm survive when all these others were going under? I believe it was Gene’s curiosity about evolving farming technologies and his willingness to adapt and expand with the times. His refrain to his sons when deciding about updating was that it was time to get the ball rolling,” Renz said.
In 1936, the farm milked around 20 cattle. Over the years, the farm went from milking these 20 cattle to 31, to 50, to 90, to 250 and today milking 450, with a total herd of 900. Now, a computerized robot feeds the calves—and the cattle are monitored through a computerized system that tracks their movements. Their planter has a GPS system to efficiently plant crops.
“I’m just in awe of the history Gene has lived,” Renz said. “That farm has come a long way from the horse-drawn days. When Gene had turned 65, he turned over operation to his sons, Jim and Steve.”
“You have to keep up with the modern way of doing things and try something new,” Gene said.
“If Grandpa Hasel could see us now,” Jim commented.
The farm has hosted The Watertown Agribusiness Club Dairy Breakfast which brought around 5,000 guests to the farm and raised funds for FFA scholarships.
“The dairy breakfast is important to get people out here to see the farm,” Jim said.
For entertainment, Gene and Betty enjoyed dancing at the Music Box in Johnson Creek and Turner Hall in Watertown. Gene served as president of the Lake Mills Square Dance Club.
And he helped form and served as chairman on the Town of Lake Mills Planning Commission. He’s been a life-long member of St. Paul’s church, serving as president of the elders and head usher.
Gene was always fascinated by aircraft. He took flying lessons and night courses through the UW Flying Club where he studied meteorology and navigation so he could pass the exam for his pilot’s license. Gene and a group of pilots in the area purchased an airplane together. It was kept across the highway from Gene’s farm. His friend Terry, who was also part owner, would taxi the plane to Gene’s driveway to wash it.
“One day, Terry was taxiing the plane back across the road to the hanger and was pulled over by the sheriff. Gene saw this from his house and got quite excited. He threw on a shirt and ran up to the sheriff,” Renz commented. “What he didn’t realize was that in all the excitement, he had thrown on one of Betty’s blouses, now, picture this. Here’s an airplane on the roadway with a sheriff’s car behind it, the sheriff standing next to the plane with his arms crossed, and a man in a woman’s blouse excitedly pleading his case. —Not something you might see every day—or any day for that matter.”
Gene’s been a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association, joining when it was a small club and their fly-ins were held in Rockford. He continued attending the fly-ins up until a few years ago.
In retirement Gene looked for more ways to serve.
“Gene joined Rotary on June 24, 1997. He had been coming to the annual Rotary Farm Recognition Day at the Cottage Hotel for many years before joining. He thought they were kind of a strange bunch. Founding member Homer Graper had encouraged Gene and other farmers in the area to come and enjoy the fancy meal served at the luncheon and to join the club. Over the years, many farmers have been members of the club. Gene is the last one,” Renz said.
Gene was able to follow his and Betty’s love of travel. Gene has been to every state with memories of eating salmon on an island in Alaska and enjoying a luau in Hawaii. They spent winters in Texas in their motor home and celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary in a Chalet in the Swiss Alps.
After joining Rotary, Gene became very involved in club activities and leadership, attending the annual conferences, working at the concession stand well into his eighties, helping with the Post Prom Party, working the Egg Pan at the annual Rotary Brunch, and so many other Rotary events.
“Gene was one of the members who put their time, energy and sweat into building the concession stand at Rotary Park,” Renz said. “He served as president from 2006-07. During his tenure as president, the club erected the signs at the edge of town that are still there today.”
Gene volunteered at Rotary events well into his 80’s.
“I realized this is how you stay young and vital, by selflessly serving others and never losing your curiosity,” he said. “I should add that he is a master storyteller.
“I’ve done a lot of things in my life I never thought I would,” Gene said.