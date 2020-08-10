Dear Editor,
Redistricting. What’s the big deal? It involves drawing the maps for state or federal election districts, one of the major factors in ensuring fair elections. According to the Marquette Law School Poll, 72% Wisconsinites support having legislative district boundaries determined by a nonpartisan commission rather than by the state legislature or governor. (Interesting note: this topic has the greatest consensus across party affiliation among all issues surveyed).
Governor Evers created the People’s Maps Commission, a group of people that will hear directly from folks across our state and draw fair, impartial maps for the Legislature to take up in 2021. Representative Dittrich claims “all redistricting is partisan." But the facts prove otherwise. In Iowa, an independent legislative agency has been authorized to ensure Fair Maps without regard to political objectives, and with a track record of public hearings.
Nonpartisan redistricting of voting maps, also known as Fair Maps, is necessary to ensure that your vote counts, in district races for Assembly and Senate.
The people of Wisconsin deserve Fair Election Maps, despite Representative Dittrich's opposition. Her opponent, Melissa Winker, supports independent, nonpartisan redistricting. For the sake of our democracy, vote Winker November 3.
Cecilia and Tom Needham
Oconomowoc
