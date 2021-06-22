Department of Transportation officials said Tuesday rehabilitation work originally scheduled to start Monday on the County Highway A bridge over I-94 has been delayed to late July.
“Rehabilitation work at the two bridges over I-94 near Lake Mills is postponed to start in late July. Weather-permitting, the operations are expected to be completed in late October/early November,” DOT officials said.
County A will be closed and detoured when the project starts until early September. The signed detour route will follow County V and County Q. During that time, crews will replace the concrete bridge deck, make concrete surface repairs, repaint the steel girders over I-94 and regrade the County A approaches to the structure.
Work will also occur on the Airport Road bridge over I-94, requiring the closure of the structure for 20 working days. Improvements include concrete deck repairs, polymer overlay, and repaint the steel girders over I-94. No detour will be provided during the Airport Road bridge closure.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes and drive with caution through all work zones.
The prime contractor for the $1.8 million project is Zenith Tech, Inc. based out of Waukesha.