Cutting and selling of ice from Rock Lake started as early as the 1870s, according to the late Dr. Roland Liebenow, historian.
The editor of the Lake Mills Spike Newspaper urged the harvesting of ice from Rock Lake as a business opportunity and in 1882 W.W. Ingram hired a crew to cut ice from Rock Lake and sent several carloads to Chicago.
He convinced the Washington Ice Company to start harvesting ice from the lake in 1882 and the company constructed an ice house in January 1890 on what later would be known as Sandy Beach. The four story, 600-foot-long building could hold up to 50,000 tons of ice. It had a 44 ft. high slide ramp attached to the lake side.
Ice is collected by cutting a checkerboard pattern into the lake using horse-drawn saws. The blocks of ice were then pulled from the cold water and stored in ice houses until warm weather created a demand. The ice stayed frozen because of the enormous size and how closely it was packed together.
The Fargo Dairy Supply Co. also saw what a big business ice harvesting could be and started providing ice to their customers in 1890.
“Rock Lake ice soon became highly regarded for its purity, particularly in comparison to that harvested from rivers or from Illinois waterways,” Liebenow wrote.
During the 1890s there was a consolidation of the largest five Chicago natural ice firms, which resulted in the formation of the Knickerbocker Ice Co. in 1900. The company assumed control of the Washington Ice Co. ice house. The ice house was enlarged to hold 100,000 tons of ice.
The roof of the ice house was so large one 4th of July baseball games were played there.
The local winter economy was bolstered by the success of the company hiring local workers. A boarding hotel and horse stable were also built. The weekly payroll was $1,400 according to Liebenow.
In Nov. 1909 a tornado damaged the ice house, but repairs were made, and the ice harvest continued. The company shipped out as many as 1,000 carloads yearly, with only 10,000 tons being stored at the remnant of the ice house left after the tornado.
According to the Leader files, men worked for $1 or $1.25 per day to fill the ice house in winter and pack train cars in the summer for which they received $2.25 per day.
The building had 22 rooms 20 feet wide, with a steam engine managed by Bill Heitz, attached to a strong cement construction.
The end was looming for the company when freight rates from Lake Mills to Chicago went up 50 % more than those from Madison, making shipping ice from Lake Mills less profitable.
The Consumers Ice Co., an artificial ice producer started buying installations the Knickerbocker Co. was selling off. In time the company absorbed the Knickerbocker corporation.
In 1915, 85 men were employed, and 500 carloads of ice were shipped out. The last ice harvested by Consumers Ice Co. was during the winter of 1919. The Chicago Board of Health questioned the safety and purity of natural ice.
Sandy Beach Resort was opened in Spring 1922 and the ice house was removed several years later.
The process of ice harvesting nearly became obsolete because new technology made mechanical methods of freezing a possibility. The delivering of ice to homes continued through the 1920’s but by the 1930’s ice boxes were replaced by electric refrigerators in most homes.
In 1943 William Degner, at the age of 74, retired from ice cutting on Rock Lake. He was the proprietor of the Rock Lake Ice House, located on Campus Street.
After 30 years of ownership, Degner told the Leader the work was meant for a younger man and finding a crew of 14 men to help cut the ice in 1943 would be challenging with the war effort. Degner was previously employed by the Knickerbocker Ice Co.
