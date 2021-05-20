John Wineke will speak at this year's Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. May 31 at Commons Park. Wineke is a veteran of the Marine Corps, having served during the Cuban missile crisis and the early years of the Vietnam War.
Wineke has been the American Legion Post 67 Sergeant at Arms for 34 years and has been in charge of the firing squad at military funerals and parades. He has been coordinator of the Memorial Day observance most of those years, but this will be his first time speaking at the event. He plans to discuss two significant players in past wars and their impact on history.
Wineke has also been named "Legionaire of the Year" of Jefferson County twice and received a first of its kind "above and beyond" award form the county in 2020.
Wineke is grateful for his time in the military from 1961-64. He says it, "got him started in life after graduation from high school." He received one year immersive education in electronics in the Marines, which along with a two year equivalent correspondence course in electronic engineering technology, helped him earn a job at Hamlin, where he worked for 46 years.
Wineke is married to Dorothy, his wife of 54 years and has four children. Dorothy serves as Legion Auxiliary President for Jefferson County.
In the case of inclement weather the observance will be held at the middle school gymnasium. Following the presentation there will be a procession to the cemetery where a final "salute to the dead" will be held.