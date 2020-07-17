Department of Administration (DOA) Secretary Joel Brennan shared that the Administration has taken yet another step to support the Department of Workforce Development (DWD) in processing the unprecedented number of unemployment insurance (UI) claims received since March of this year. Another cohort of state employees have been temporarily reassigned to DWD to bolster UI processing. This new cohort began UI training this week and is comprised of one hundred state employees from multiple State Agencies.
“Individuals and families throughout Wisconsin are continuing to face significant financial challenges, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Secretary Brennan. “That is why it is incumbent upon all of us in state service to do everything we can to support DWD in providing financial relief to the unemployed.”
Since March 15, DWD has received over 4 million weekly claims; the Department received approximately 1.6 million claims in all of 2019.
DOA, in partnership with other State Agencies, has provided state employee staffing support to DWD through interagency agreements and temporary work reassignments. This work has included increasing customer service availability and application processing for claimants, as well as investigating allegations of misreported work and wages. On average, these reassignments are six weeks in length. Combining internal transfers, intergovernmental transfers, new hires, and contracted vendors, DWD has more than tripled the total number of UI resources from roughly 500 people as of March 14 to more than 1,800 as of July 13.
“Now, more than ever, state employees are answering the call to serve their communities. Be it in supporting individuals and families during the health emergency or assisting their fellow Wisconsinites through the UI process, we should be proud of the hard work and dedication of these public servants,” said Secretary Brennan.
