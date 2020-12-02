11/25/20
Operating While Intoxicated-2nd, Written Warning: Defective Registration Lamps W. Madison Street/N. Main Street
Written Warning: Defective Registration Lamps N. Main Street/W. Prospect Street
Assist EMS E. Tyranena Park Road
Accident - Injury, Driver condition report Lake Shore Drive & Fremont Street
Check Welfare Stony Road
Check Welfare Cherokee Path
Written Warning Speeding E. Lake Street/Brookstone Drive
Written Warning Left of Center N. Main Street/E. Lake Street
Citation: Speeding W. Madison Street
Possession of THC, Possession of Paraphernalia, Written Warning-Defective Headlight, Truman Narcotics E. Tyranena Park Road/Owen Street
Written Warning: Defective High Mount Brake Light, Defective Brake Light, Defective License Plate Lamp Hwy V/Mulberry Street
Operating While Suspended E. Madison Street/N. Main Street
Violation of Absolute Sobriety, Juvenile Posses Tobacco, Written Warning- Open Intoxicants, Fail to Stop at Stop Sign N. Main Street/E. Madison Street
Check Welfare E Lake Street
11/26/20
Written Warning Speeding S. Main Street
Written Warning: Deviating from Lane of Traffic E. Tyranena Park Road
Operating While Under the Influence (1st), Hit and Run x2, Fail to Keep Vehicle Under Control x2, Possession of THC E. Lake Street
Written Warning Improper Attached Plates Elm Street/Pine Street
Written Warning Left of Center N. Main Street/Oak Street
11/27/20
Written Warning: Speeding, No Proof of Insurance W. Madison Street
Written warning - Speed S. Main Street & Keyes Street
Assist EMS E. Lake Street
All other - Chap 51 Info E. Washington Street
Non-Reportable Crash Hwy V & 89
911 Hang Up O’Neil Street
Written Warning: Fail to Display License Plates Cty V/89
Written Warning: Speeding Main/Lake
All other damage to property S. Main Street
Written Warning: Tint, Exhaust, Truman Narcotics W. Madison Street/Prospect Street
Written Warning Left of Center E. Lake Street/E. Mills Drive
Written Warning Speeding E. Lake Street
Written Warning Speeding E. Lake Street/Ashland Avenue
Written Warning: No Headlights CTHV/89
Written Warning: Fail to Display License Plate CTHV/89
Written Warning Improper Stop at Stop Sign, Left of Center N. Main Street/W. Madison Street
Written Warning: Fail to display license plate, all other defective break light, headlight, Truman narcotics S. Main Street
Crash-Property Damage Only Stony Road
11/28/20
Written Warning: Fail to Display License Plates Hwy V/Hwy 89
Written Warning: Improperly Attached Plates, Defective Headlamp Hwy V/Hwy 89
Citation: Permittee Operating Without Instructor, Written Warning: Speeding W. Madison Street
Written Warning: Speed W. Madison Street
All-other keep the peace Tower Street
Written Warning Speeding Harvey Road/Honeysuckle Lane
All-other disorderly conduct N. Main Street
Disorderly Conduct X2 Lakeland Trailer Parks
Written Warning: Defective Headlight CTHV/Topeka
Written Warning: Defective Headlight CTHV/ Birch
Animal Bite W. Lake Street
Check Welfare Walgreens
Written Warning: Speeding/ Exhaust CTHV/89
Written Warning: Fail to Display License Plate CTHV/89
Written Warning: Fail to Display License Plate CTHV/89
11/29/20
Warning-defective tail lamp Owen/N. CP Avenue
All other - out of control juvenile Sandy Beach Road
All other - Fraud/Scam Pope Street
Sexual Assault E. Tyranena Park Road
Written warning U-turn birch at Birch Court
911 Hang Up College Street
All other - informational report Catlin Drive
D/C juvenile referral E. Pine Street
All Other- Out of Control Juvenile Sandy Beach Road
12/1/20
Open Door N. Main Street
Warning - Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Warning - non-registration E. Lake Street/CP Avenue
Found Property Pine Street/Main Street
Written Warning No Headlights, Truman Narcotics N. Main Street/Pine Street
Written Warning Speeding E. Lake Street/Grove Street
Death Investigation Prairie Avenue
12/2/20
911 Hang up Sandy Beach Road
Two warnings-truancy and contributing to truancy Catlin Drive
Warning - Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Warning - Speeding E. Lake Street/CP Avenue
Assist EMS N. Main Street
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.