11/25/20

Operating While Intoxicated-2nd, Written Warning: Defective Registration Lamps W. Madison Street/N. Main Street

Written Warning: Defective Registration Lamps N. Main Street/W. Prospect Street

Assist EMS E. Tyranena Park Road

Accident - Injury, Driver condition report Lake Shore Drive & Fremont Street

Check Welfare Stony Road

Check Welfare Cherokee Path

Written Warning Speeding E. Lake Street/Brookstone Drive

Written Warning Left of Center N. Main Street/E. Lake Street

Citation: Speeding W. Madison Street

Possession of THC, Possession of Paraphernalia, Written Warning-Defective Headlight, Truman Narcotics E. Tyranena Park Road/Owen Street

Written Warning: Defective High Mount Brake Light, Defective Brake Light, Defective License Plate Lamp Hwy V/Mulberry Street

Operating While Suspended E. Madison Street/N. Main Street

Violation of Absolute Sobriety, Juvenile Posses Tobacco, Written Warning- Open Intoxicants, Fail to Stop at Stop Sign N. Main Street/E. Madison Street

Check Welfare E Lake Street

11/26/20

Written Warning Speeding S. Main Street

Written Warning: Deviating from Lane of Traffic E. Tyranena Park Road

Operating While Under the Influence (1st), Hit and Run x2, Fail to Keep Vehicle Under Control x2, Possession of THC E. Lake Street

Written Warning Improper Attached Plates Elm Street/Pine Street

Written Warning Left of Center N. Main Street/Oak Street

11/27/20

Written Warning: Speeding, No Proof of Insurance W. Madison Street

Written warning - Speed S. Main Street & Keyes Street

Assist EMS E. Lake Street

All other - Chap 51 Info E. Washington Street

Non-Reportable Crash Hwy V & 89

911 Hang Up O’Neil Street

Written Warning: Fail to Display License Plates Cty V/89

Written Warning: Speeding Main/Lake

All other damage to property S. Main Street

Written Warning: Tint, Exhaust, Truman Narcotics W. Madison Street/Prospect Street

Written Warning Left of Center E. Lake Street/E. Mills Drive

Written Warning Speeding E. Lake Street

Written Warning Speeding E. Lake Street/Ashland Avenue

Written Warning: No Headlights CTHV/89

Written Warning: Fail to Display License Plate CTHV/89

Written Warning Improper Stop at Stop Sign, Left of Center N. Main Street/W. Madison Street

Written Warning: Fail to display license plate, all other defective break light, headlight, Truman narcotics S. Main Street

Crash-Property Damage Only Stony Road

11/28/20

Written Warning: Fail to Display License Plates Hwy V/Hwy 89

Written Warning: Improperly Attached Plates, Defective Headlamp Hwy V/Hwy 89

Citation: Permittee Operating Without Instructor, Written Warning: Speeding W. Madison Street

Written Warning: Speed W. Madison Street

All-other keep the peace Tower Street

Written Warning Speeding Harvey Road/Honeysuckle Lane

All-other disorderly conduct N. Main Street

Disorderly Conduct X2 Lakeland Trailer Parks

Written Warning: Defective Headlight CTHV/Topeka

Written Warning: Defective Headlight CTHV/ Birch

Animal Bite W. Lake Street

Check Welfare Walgreens

Written Warning: Speeding/ Exhaust CTHV/89

Written Warning: Fail to Display License Plate CTHV/89

Written Warning: Fail to Display License Plate CTHV/89

11/29/20

Warning-defective tail lamp Owen/N. CP Avenue

All other - out of control juvenile Sandy Beach Road

All other - Fraud/Scam Pope Street

Sexual Assault E. Tyranena Park Road

Written warning U-turn birch at Birch Court

911 Hang Up College Street

All other - informational report Catlin Drive

D/C juvenile referral E. Pine Street

All Other- Out of Control Juvenile Sandy Beach Road

12/1/20

Open Door N. Main Street

Warning - Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Warning - non-registration E. Lake Street/CP Avenue

Found Property Pine Street/Main Street

Written Warning No Headlights, Truman Narcotics N. Main Street/Pine Street

Written Warning Speeding E. Lake Street/Grove Street

Death Investigation Prairie Avenue

12/2/20

911 Hang up Sandy Beach Road

Two warnings-truancy and contributing to truancy Catlin Drive

Warning - Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Warning - Speeding E. Lake Street/CP Avenue

Assist EMS N. Main Street

