The first home football game of the L-Cat’s season will be Friday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. and will be limited to family only of the players.
Each player will receive tickets to be dispersed to their family. Families will need the ticket and to pay $5 to attend
Stephen Considine said in a letter to families, “We understand the frustration that some might be feeling.”
The district has had several goals going into the sports season including: providing an opportunity for athletes to gather and participate in their sport; compete in the sport against schools from outside the community; allow parents of athletes to watch the competitions in person; allow students to watch their classmates in person and to compete in an end of the year culmination event with teams from across the state.
“We are still striving to reach some of our goals,” he said. “The district is committed to working and providing protocols to try and have students and community members in the stands for future home events.”
Those who are unable to watch the game in person can live stream it here: https://justagamelive.com/clients/lake-mills-high-school/live/6440. The game will also be broadcast on 107.3 FM.
Those who are in attendance are asked to adhere to social distancing practices.
