3/25/2021

Citation Operating While Suspended, 2nd offense, Warning Defective Brake Lamp W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning Defective Brake Lamps S. Main Street/Columbus Street

Warning Improper Stop at Stop Sign N. Main Street/W. Lake Street

Warning Speeding S. Main & Woodland Beach Road

Parking Citation Fire Hydrant S. CP Avenue/Jefferson Street

Assist EMS Owen Street

Vehicle lock out E Tyranena Park Road

3/26/2021

Warning Defective Brake Lamps W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

5-day Correction Suspended Plates and License W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Hit and Run Crash S. CP Avenue/E. Lake Street

3/27/2021

Citation OWI 1st, Accident Property damage Grove Street/Water Street

Disorderly Conduct S. CP Avenue

Warning Speeding, Citation Proof of Insurance N. Main Street/Prospect Street

Assist Fire and EMS W. Madison Street

Assist EMS E. Washington Street

911 Hang Up Brewster Street

Warning Defective Tail Light E. Lake Street/N. Main Street

3/28/2021

Warning Failure to Transfer Title Hwy V/Hwy 89

Warning Speeding, Defective Brake Light S. Main Street/Catlin Drive

Warning No Proof of Insurance W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning Defective Tail Light S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive

3/29/2021

Warning Defective Tail Light, Improper Stop at Stop Sign W. Pine Street/W. Madison Street

Citation Operating After Revocation, Warning Unregistered Vehicle, Operate Motorcycle w/o Eye Protection W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning Speeding Hwy B/Hwy V

Citation Operating After Suspension W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

3/30/2021

Warning Non Red Tail Lights W. Prospect Street/S. Ferry Drive

Warning Insurance W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Check Welfare N. Main Street

Assist EMS W Tyranena Park Road

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland

Citation Habitual Truancy, Contributing to Truancy Catlin Drive

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff Office Oasis Lane

Possession of Marijuana, Failure to Yield from Stop Sign, Operating without Instructor, Property Damage Crash E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street

Assist Jefferson County Sheriff Dept. S. Main Street

Assist Fire Department S Main St/Pinnacle Drive

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff I-94 EB MM 258

3/31/2021

Warning Speeding Enterprise at American Way

Warning Speeding Enterprise at American Way

Warning Speeding S. Main Steet at Woodland

Child Custody Issue S. Oak Street

Warning Left of Center S. Main Street/Keyes Street

Warning Speeding S. CP Avenue/American Way

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Keyes Street

Check Welfare Fremont Street

Mutual Aid Wisconsin State Patrol I-94 WB MM 260

Assist EMS N. Main Street

