3/25/2021
Citation Operating While Suspended, 2nd offense, Warning Defective Brake Lamp W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Warning Defective Brake Lamps S. Main Street/Columbus Street
Warning Improper Stop at Stop Sign N. Main Street/W. Lake Street
Warning Speeding S. Main & Woodland Beach Road
Parking Citation Fire Hydrant S. CP Avenue/Jefferson Street
Assist EMS Owen Street
Vehicle lock out E Tyranena Park Road
3/26/2021
Warning Defective Brake Lamps W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
5-day Correction Suspended Plates and License W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Hit and Run Crash S. CP Avenue/E. Lake Street
3/27/2021
Citation OWI 1st, Accident Property damage Grove Street/Water Street
Disorderly Conduct S. CP Avenue
Warning Speeding, Citation Proof of Insurance N. Main Street/Prospect Street
Assist Fire and EMS W. Madison Street
Assist EMS E. Washington Street
911 Hang Up Brewster Street
Warning Defective Tail Light E. Lake Street/N. Main Street
3/28/2021
Warning Failure to Transfer Title Hwy V/Hwy 89
Warning Speeding, Defective Brake Light S. Main Street/Catlin Drive
Warning No Proof of Insurance W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Warning Defective Tail Light S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive
3/29/2021
Warning Defective Tail Light, Improper Stop at Stop Sign W. Pine Street/W. Madison Street
Citation Operating After Revocation, Warning Unregistered Vehicle, Operate Motorcycle w/o Eye Protection W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Warning Speeding Hwy B/Hwy V
Citation Operating After Suspension W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
3/30/2021
Warning Non Red Tail Lights W. Prospect Street/S. Ferry Drive
Warning Insurance W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Check Welfare N. Main Street
Assist EMS W Tyranena Park Road
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland
Citation Habitual Truancy, Contributing to Truancy Catlin Drive
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff Office Oasis Lane
Possession of Marijuana, Failure to Yield from Stop Sign, Operating without Instructor, Property Damage Crash E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street
Assist Jefferson County Sheriff Dept. S. Main Street
Assist Fire Department S Main St/Pinnacle Drive
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff I-94 EB MM 258
3/31/2021
Warning Speeding Enterprise at American Way
Warning Speeding Enterprise at American Way
Warning Speeding S. Main Steet at Woodland
Child Custody Issue S. Oak Street
Warning Left of Center S. Main Street/Keyes Street
Warning Speeding S. CP Avenue/American Way
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Keyes Street
Check Welfare Fremont Street
Mutual Aid Wisconsin State Patrol I-94 WB MM 260
Assist EMS N. Main Street
